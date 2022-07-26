ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in La Crosse metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsERs_0gtGhNlQ00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in La Crosse metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in La Crosse-Onalaska, MN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in La Crosse metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oscO_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#14. Eitzen, MN

- 1-year price change: +$13,385 (+10.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$34,769 (+30.8%)
- Typical home value: $147,810 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1aoy_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#13. Hokah, MN

- 1-year price change: +$15,605 (+7.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,082 (+35.2%)
- Typical home value: $230,694 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Spring Grove, MN

- 1-year price change: +$15,981 (+9.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$51,014 (+38.5%)
- Typical home value: $183,614 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Brownsville, MN

- 1-year price change: +$17,530 (+7.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,383 (+36.5%)
- Typical home value: $255,511 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhX7I_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#10. Caledonia, MN

- 1-year price change: +$17,836 (+8.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$59,097 (+36.6%)
- Typical home value: $220,376 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in La Crosse that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxYCW_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#9. Mindoro, WI

- 1-year price change: +$21,144 (+9.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$59,088 (+30.3%)
- Typical home value: $254,242 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfVx1_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#8. Houston, MN

- 1-year price change: +$22,768 (+9.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$74,432 (+38.0%)
- Typical home value: $270,400 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbR25_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#7. La Crescent, MN

- 1-year price change: +$26,067 (+9.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$82,567 (+39.4%)
- Typical home value: $292,239 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RF8A9_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#6. La Crosse, WI

- 1-year price change: +$28,906 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$79,156 (+53.3%)
- Typical home value: $227,750 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xssJT_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#5. Rockland, WI

- 1-year price change: +$32,447 (+15.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$79,156 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $244,268 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in La Crosse that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqKM3_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#4. Bangor, WI

- 1-year price change: +$32,946 (+15.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$82,653 (+51.8%)
- Typical home value: $242,260 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLb0z_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#3. West Salem, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,610 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$98,731 (+47.6%)
- Typical home value: $306,321 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4odN_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#2. Onalaska, WI

- 1-year price change: +$40,496 (+14.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,217 (+49.1%)
- Typical home value: $316,475 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRYZ4_0gtGhNlQ00
Stacker

#1. Holmen, WI

- 1-year price change: +$56,234 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$127,396 (+53.4%)
- Typical home value: $365,981 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Rockland, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Real Estate
City
Onalaska, WI
City
Mindoro, WI
City
Holmen, WI
La Crosse, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Brownsville, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Vacation Homes#Americans#Mn Metro
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy