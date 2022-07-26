Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in La Crosse metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in La Crosse-Onalaska, MN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Eitzen, MN

- 1-year price change: +$13,385 (+10.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$34,769 (+30.8%)

- Typical home value: $147,810 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Hokah, MN

- 1-year price change: +$15,605 (+7.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,082 (+35.2%)

- Typical home value: $230,694 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Spring Grove, MN

- 1-year price change: +$15,981 (+9.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,014 (+38.5%)

- Typical home value: $183,614 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Brownsville, MN

- 1-year price change: +$17,530 (+7.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,383 (+36.5%)

- Typical home value: $255,511 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Caledonia, MN

- 1-year price change: +$17,836 (+8.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,097 (+36.6%)

- Typical home value: $220,376 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mindoro, WI

- 1-year price change: +$21,144 (+9.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,088 (+30.3%)

- Typical home value: $254,242 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Houston, MN

- 1-year price change: +$22,768 (+9.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,432 (+38.0%)

- Typical home value: $270,400 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. La Crescent, MN

- 1-year price change: +$26,067 (+9.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,567 (+39.4%)

- Typical home value: $292,239 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#6. La Crosse, WI

- 1-year price change: +$28,906 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,156 (+53.3%)

- Typical home value: $227,750 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Rockland, WI

- 1-year price change: +$32,447 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,156 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $244,268 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bangor, WI

- 1-year price change: +$32,946 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,653 (+51.8%)

- Typical home value: $242,260 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#3. West Salem, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,610 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,731 (+47.6%)

- Typical home value: $306,321 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Onalaska, WI

- 1-year price change: +$40,496 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,217 (+49.1%)

- Typical home value: $316,475 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Holmen, WI

- 1-year price change: +$56,234 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,396 (+53.4%)

- Typical home value: $365,981 (#1 most expensive city in metro)