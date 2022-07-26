ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Janesville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Janesville-Beloit, WI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 20 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#20. Footville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$16,457 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,594 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $169,817 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Orfordville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$17,224 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,994 (+37.4%)

- Typical home value: $201,947 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Beloit, WI

- 1-year price change: +$17,544 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,033 (+75.2%)

- Typical home value: $146,836 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Clinton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$20,163 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,807 (+60.8%)

- Typical home value: $213,683 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Edgerton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$27,034 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,595 (+55.7%)

- Typical home value: $253,293 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Janesville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$28,336 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,019 (+57.5%)

- Typical home value: $235,591 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Bradford, WI

- 1-year price change: +$32,312 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,019 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $306,574 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Turtle, WI

- 1-year price change: +$33,033 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,577 (+43.9%)

- Typical home value: $297,093 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Milton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,686 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,827 (+52.6%)

- Typical home value: $278,072 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Rock, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,905 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,619 (+51.3%)

- Typical home value: $264,272 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Plymouth, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,994 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,925 (+51.5%)

- Typical home value: $288,053 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Newark, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,826 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,599 (+55.7%)

- Typical home value: $342,648 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Evansville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,981 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,370 (+56.5%)

- Typical home value: $305,661 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Fulton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$43,305 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,432 (+51.5%)

- Typical home value: $351,519 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Johnstown, WI

- 1-year price change: +$43,401 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,432 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $320,601 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. La Prairie, WI

- 1-year price change: +$46,006 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,432 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $289,261 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Harmony, WI

- 1-year price change: +$47,078 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,225 (+53.4%)

- Typical home value: $359,659 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Porter, WI

- 1-year price change: +$48,336 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,305 (+52.5%)

- Typical home value: $387,075 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Union, WI

- 1-year price change: +$52,277 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,199 (+64.1%)

- Typical home value: $404,812 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Center, WI

- 1-year price change: +$53,407 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,188 (+55.3%)

- Typical home value: $401,901 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

