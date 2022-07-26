ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Janesville metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxKPK_0gtGhGaL00
ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Janesville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Janesville-Beloit, WI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 20 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Janesville metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQpLj_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#20. Footville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$16,457 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,594 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $169,817 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwQ0f_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#19. Orfordville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$17,224 (+9.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$54,994 (+37.4%)
- Typical home value: $201,947 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFmSq_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#18. Beloit, WI

- 1-year price change: +$17,544 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$63,033 (+75.2%)
- Typical home value: $146,836 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKfnw_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#17. Clinton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$20,163 (+10.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$80,807 (+60.8%)
- Typical home value: $213,683 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Edgerton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$27,034 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$90,595 (+55.7%)
- Typical home value: $253,293 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Janesville in the last week

Stacker

#15. Janesville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$28,336 (+13.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,019 (+57.5%)
- Typical home value: $235,591 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ou25_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#14. Bradford, WI

- 1-year price change: +$32,312 (+11.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,019 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $306,574 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Turtle, WI

- 1-year price change: +$33,033 (+12.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$90,577 (+43.9%)
- Typical home value: $297,093 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Milton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,686 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,827 (+52.6%)
- Typical home value: $278,072 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuT08_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#11. Rock, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,905 (+15.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,619 (+51.3%)
- Typical home value: $264,272 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Janesville metro area

Stacker

#10. Plymouth, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,994 (+13.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$97,925 (+51.5%)
- Typical home value: $288,053 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hglCu_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#9. Newark, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,826 (+12.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$122,599 (+55.7%)
- Typical home value: $342,648 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYOy0_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#8. Evansville, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,981 (+14.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,370 (+56.5%)
- Typical home value: $305,661 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mbxz_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#7. Fulton, WI

- 1-year price change: +$43,305 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$119,432 (+51.5%)
- Typical home value: $351,519 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400UAL_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#6. Johnstown, WI

- 1-year price change: +$43,401 (+15.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$119,432 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $320,601 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Janesville that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoE77_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#5. La Prairie, WI

- 1-year price change: +$46,006 (+18.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$119,432 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $289,261 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOqk8_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#4. Harmony, WI

- 1-year price change: +$47,078 (+15.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$125,225 (+53.4%)
- Typical home value: $359,659 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Porter, WI

- 1-year price change: +$48,336 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$133,305 (+52.5%)
- Typical home value: $387,075 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZtLB_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#2. Union, WI

- 1-year price change: +$52,277 (+14.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$158,199 (+64.1%)
- Typical home value: $404,812 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlzBV_0gtGhGaL00
Stacker

#1. Center, WI

- 1-year price change: +$53,407 (+15.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$143,188 (+55.3%)
- Typical home value: $401,901 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Janesville

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Edgerton, WI
Janesville, WI
Real Estate
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Business
City
Evansville, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Gas Prices#Vacation Homes#Janesville Metro#Americans#Janesville Beloit#Wi Metro
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy