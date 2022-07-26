ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Niles metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFZwg_0gtGgorm00
FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Niles-Benton Harbor, MI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LREbV_0gtGgorm00
#27. Benton Heights, MI

- 1-year price change: $-4,158 (-6.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$26,408 (+72.4%)
- Typical home value: $62,897 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DD7E_0gtGgorm00
#26. Benton Harbor, MI

- 1-year price change: +$17,533 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$26,408 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $108,777 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2f97_0gtGgorm00
#25. Benton, MI

- 1-year price change: +$19,336 (+11.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,220 (+56.7%)
- Typical home value: $183,078 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOHrj_0gtGgorm00
#24. Niles, MI

- 1-year price change: +$23,427 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$67,045 (+64.4%)
- Typical home value: $171,212 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LT04_0gtGgorm00
#23. Berrien Springs, MI

- 1-year price change: +$23,493 (+14.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,902 (+65.5%)
- Typical home value: $184,193 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cds9S_0gtGgorm00
#22. Sodus, MI

- 1-year price change: +$25,047 (+14.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$74,140 (+60.8%)
- Typical home value: $196,033 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SO2rp_0gtGgorm00
#21. Buchanan, MI

- 1-year price change: +$25,300 (+18.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$70,642 (+79.6%)
- Typical home value: $159,352 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKwt7_0gtGgorm00
#20. Watervliet, MI

- 1-year price change: +$26,510 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$69,806 (+60.5%)
- Typical home value: $185,202 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHH61_0gtGgorm00
#19. Galien, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,427 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$67,126 (+54.3%)
- Typical home value: $190,694 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6os6_0gtGgorm00
#18. Baroda, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,670 (+13.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$67,126 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $227,674 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZK8PG_0gtGgorm00
#17. Eau Claire, MI

- 1-year price change: +$31,174 (+16.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,941 (+65.4%)
- Typical home value: $219,952 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6okX_0gtGgorm00
#16. Coloma, MI

- 1-year price change: +$31,497 (+17.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,003 (+57.3%)
- Typical home value: $211,340 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Berrien Center, MI

- 1-year price change: +$32,277 (+15.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,939 (+57.5%)
- Typical home value: $246,434 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjfZw_0gtGgorm00
#14. Fair Plain, MI

- 1-year price change: +$33,228 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,177 (+80.1%)
- Typical home value: $187,070 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZYVY_0gtGgorm00
#13. Stevensville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$37,606 (+18.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,040 (+54.0%)
- Typical home value: $239,536 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Oronoko, MI

- 1-year price change: +$40,412 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$99,961 (+55.3%)
- Typical home value: $280,768 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RglpT_0gtGgorm00
#11. Lake, MI

- 1-year price change: +$45,608 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$126,134 (+64.8%)
- Typical home value: $320,660 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qq8k_0gtGgorm00
#10. Bridgman, MI

- 1-year price change: +$45,625 (+19.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$107,738 (+61.6%)
- Typical home value: $282,589 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDaDy_0gtGgorm00
#9. Saint Joseph, MI

- 1-year price change: +$46,182 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$105,303 (+53.5%)
- Typical home value: $302,297 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bYLr_0gtGgorm00
#8. Lincoln, MI

- 1-year price change: +$50,277 (+18.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,260 (+48.9%)
- Typical home value: $317,601 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xiD7_0gtGgorm00
#7. Three Oaks, MI

- 1-year price change: +$52,332 (+19.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,974 (+90.2%)
- Typical home value: $318,433 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSGQR_0gtGgorm00
#6. Shoreham, MI

- 1-year price change: +$58,380 (+21.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$108,405 (+49.9%)
- Typical home value: $325,610 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lpfz1_0gtGgorm00
#5. Sawyer, MI

- 1-year price change: +$66,516 (+18.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$140,910 (+50.3%)
- Typical home value: $421,204 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQGML_0gtGgorm00
#4. New Buffalo, MI

- 1-year price change: +$150,869 (+29.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$280,606 (+74.3%)
- Typical home value: $658,432 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBAJs_0gtGgorm00
#3. Union Pier, MI

- 1-year price change: +$181,169 (+33.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$313,533 (+76.5%)
- Typical home value: $723,368 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1HdS_0gtGgorm00
#2. Harbert, MI

- 1-year price change: +$188,516 (+26.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$376,381 (+71.3%)
- Typical home value: $904,446 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403wDC_0gtGgorm00
#1. Lakeside, MI

- 1-year price change: +$198,838 (+27.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$431,356 (+89.8%)
- Typical home value: $911,959 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

