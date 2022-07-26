4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Monroe metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Monroe, LA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#11. Marion, LA

- 1-year price change: +$3,328 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,762 (+24.5%)

- Typical home value: $80,192 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Lillie, LA

- 1-year price change: +$4,984 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$17,240 (+36.2%)

- Typical home value: $64,873 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Bernice, LA

- 1-year price change: +$6,112 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,817 (+26.0%)

- Typical home value: $76,711 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Spearsville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$7,467 (+8.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$37,529 (+68.9%)

- Typical home value: $92,022 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Farmerville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$14,043 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$35,955 (+31.2%)

- Typical home value: $151,089 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Downsville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$15,965 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$39,883 (+27.3%)

- Typical home value: $185,762 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Eros, LA

- 1-year price change: +$16,529 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$27,379 (+17.5%)

- Typical home value: $183,612 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. West Monroe, LA

- 1-year price change: +$19,585 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$35,724 (+22.9%)

- Typical home value: $191,524 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Calhoun, LA

- 1-year price change: +$20,100 (+9.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$34,635 (+17.0%)

- Typical home value: $238,360 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Monroe, LA

- 1-year price change: +$20,357 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,401 (+26.6%)

- Typical home value: $149,622 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Sterlington, LA

- 1-year price change: +$22,273 (+12.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,653 (+22.1%)

- Typical home value: $202,482 (#2 most expensive city in metro)