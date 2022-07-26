Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lexington metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lexington-Fayette, KY metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lexington metro area

Stacker

#10. Sadieville, KY

- 1-year price change: +$18,559 (+9.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,066 (+54.2%)

- Typical home value: $210,829 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Paris, KY

- 1-year price change: +$20,880 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,667 (+41.0%)

- Typical home value: $181,095 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Winchester, KY

- 1-year price change: +$22,627 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,079 (+38.5%)

- Typical home value: $190,768 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Midway, KY

- 1-year price change: +$30,715 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,846 (+44.5%)

- Typical home value: $259,143 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Versailles, KY

- 1-year price change: +$31,355 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,573 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $271,991 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Where people in Lexington are moving to most

Stacker

#5. Wilmore, KY

- 1-year price change: +$36,391 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,682 (+47.3%)

- Typical home value: $238,821 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Nicholasville, KY

- 1-year price change: +$37,088 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,492 (+48.0%)

- Typical home value: $244,996 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Georgetown, KY

- 1-year price change: +$39,891 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,749 (+53.5%)

- Typical home value: $274,810 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Stamping Ground, KY

- 1-year price change: +$45,525 (+24.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,903 (+74.7%)

- Typical home value: $229,010 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Lexington, KY

- 1-year price change: +$47,095 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,417 (+54.9%)

- Typical home value: $286,209 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Metros where people in Lexington are getting new jobs