ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lexington metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnO76_0gtGgV2r00
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lexington metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lexington-Fayette, KY metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lexington metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtyf6_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#10. Sadieville, KY

- 1-year price change: +$18,559 (+9.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$74,066 (+54.2%)
- Typical home value: $210,829 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqGbJ_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#9. Paris, KY

- 1-year price change: +$20,880 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,667 (+41.0%)
- Typical home value: $181,095 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJvZT_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#8. Winchester, KY

- 1-year price change: +$22,627 (+13.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$53,079 (+38.5%)
- Typical home value: $190,768 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5bxy_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#7. Midway, KY

- 1-year price change: +$30,715 (+13.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$79,846 (+44.5%)
- Typical home value: $259,143 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pajE_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#6. Versailles, KY

- 1-year price change: +$31,355 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,573 (+39.2%)
- Typical home value: $271,991 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Where people in Lexington are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnhVL_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#5. Wilmore, KY

- 1-year price change: +$36,391 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,682 (+47.3%)
- Typical home value: $238,821 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuVTl_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#4. Nicholasville, KY

- 1-year price change: +$37,088 (+17.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$79,492 (+48.0%)
- Typical home value: $244,996 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CovcN_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#3. Georgetown, KY

- 1-year price change: +$39,891 (+17.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,749 (+53.5%)
- Typical home value: $274,810 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H13Jw_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#2. Stamping Ground, KY

- 1-year price change: +$45,525 (+24.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$97,903 (+74.7%)
- Typical home value: $229,010 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pyejt_0gtGgV2r00
Stacker

#1. Lexington, KY

- 1-year price change: +$47,095 (+19.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$101,417 (+54.9%)
- Typical home value: $286,209 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Metros where people in Lexington are getting new jobs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Nicholasville, KY
Lexington, KY
Business
City
Lexington, KY
City
Georgetown, KY
Lexington, KY
Real Estate
City
Wilmore, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Americans
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy