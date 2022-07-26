ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jacksonville, North Carolina metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Jacksonville, NC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXPao_0gtGgDP100
#10. Maysville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$32,561 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,439 (+66.1%)
- Typical home value: $192,096 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmQdG_0gtGgDP100
#9. Jacksonville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$36,028 (+20.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$79,439 (+60.9%)
- Typical home value: $209,780 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdMV7_0gtGgDP100
#8. Richlands, NC

- 1-year price change: +$37,204 (+20.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,112 (+63.5%)
- Typical home value: $219,120 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SU49_0gtGgDP100
#7. Midway Park, NC

- 1-year price change: +$37,478 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,022 (+61.3%)
- Typical home value: $221,157 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Egm0a_0gtGgDP100
#6. Hubert, NC

- 1-year price change: +$38,354 (+20.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$82,191 (+56.8%)
- Typical home value: $226,950 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnqLP_0gtGgDP100
#5. Maple Hill, NC

- 1-year price change: +$41,217 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,382 (+59.7%)
- Typical home value: $222,995 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYTGU_0gtGgDP100
#4. Swansboro, NC

- 1-year price change: +$59,669 (+24.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,206 (+57.2%)
- Typical home value: $302,907 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSbFH_0gtGgDP100
#3. Holly Ridge, NC

- 1-year price change: +$62,580 (+26.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$122,442 (+68.1%)
- Typical home value: $302,307 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8Zt5_0gtGgDP100
#2. Sneads Ferry, NC

- 1-year price change: +$72,926 (+27.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$134,905 (+65.8%)
- Typical home value: $339,847 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyYFA_0gtGgDP100
#1. North Topsail Beach, NC

- 1-year price change: +$123,132 (+34.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$226,308 (+90.0%)
- Typical home value: $477,812 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

