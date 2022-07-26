4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kokomo metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Kokomo, IN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 3 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#3. Kokomo, IN

- 1-year price change: +$21,000 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,001 (+58.2%)

- Typical home value: $149,495 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Russiaville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$29,289 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,621 (+47.4%)

- Typical home value: $222,816 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Greentown, IN

- 1-year price change: +$30,642 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,032 (+51.8%)

- Typical home value: $210,958 (#2 most expensive city in metro)