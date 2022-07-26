scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hinesville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Hinesville, GA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#7. Allenhurst, GA

- 1-year price change: +$27,735 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,296 (+39.9%)

- Typical home value: $194,043 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Ludowici, GA

- 1-year price change: +$29,645 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,938 (+42.2%)

- Typical home value: $229,062 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Fleming, GA

- 1-year price change: +$30,931 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,203 (+47.8%)

- Typical home value: $220,066 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Hinesville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$31,150 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,810 (+41.2%)

- Typical home value: $181,110 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Midway, GA

- 1-year price change: +$31,285 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,844 (+37.3%)

- Typical home value: $231,241 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Flemington, GA

- 1-year price change: +$33,353 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,533 (+31.9%)

- Typical home value: $254,623 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Riceboro, GA

- 1-year price change: +$36,373 (+30.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,173 (+58.6%)

- Typical home value: $157,419 (#7 most expensive city in metro)