Astronomy

The New Moon In Leo Is Here — It’s Time To Act On Your Wildest Dreams

By Elizabeth Gulino
Refinery29
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been looking for a sign of good fortune or just a nod from the universe that something worthwhile is on the horizon, then you're in luck. On July 28, a positive new moon in Leo will bless us with some fresh, joyful energy, catapulting us into the rest of...

www.refinery29.com

LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 24 to 30, 2022

This week begins in a place of indulgence and unfiltered conversation. Venus in cozy Cancer squares off with Jupiter in audacious Aries on the 25th (an aspect found in the chart of comfort food chef Jamie Oliver), just as communication planet Mercury squares off with harsh Mars on the 26th and shocking Uranus on the 28th. “Why not now?” is a mantra this week as many of us choose to take risks and speak up.
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 7/28/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Jupiter, planet of fortune, turns retrograde. Do you have what it takes to turn a lucky break into something worth investing in? You'll soon find out. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You need to travel outside your comfort zone to find what you're...
BGR.com

New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential

Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
womansday.com

What Does the Angel Number 555 Represent?

Experts say that angel numbers are a way for the universe to tell us important things. They carry positive meanings and are the angels’ way of guiding us through life’s challenges and beyond. Some of these special numbers include 1111, 222 and 5. In this story, we’re going to focus on the angel number 5 — plus, its variations 55 and 555.
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
