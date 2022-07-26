ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

MTV VMA: Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top nominees

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184YFJ_0gtGf4Zw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Vxo5_0gtGf4Zw00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit “Industry Baby,” which is nominated for video of the year. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs “family ties” and “N95” that will vie for best cinematography. The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing and video for good.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Måneskin – who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lizzo
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Madonna
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Drake
WSAV News 3

Alligator removed from Cloverdale childcare center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the second time in less than a month an alligator has been captured in the Cloverdale neighborhood. It happened again Wednesday but this time the nearly 7 1/2 foot alligator was discovered at Angel’s Childcare and Enrichment Center by a parent during the morning drop-off. After spotting the gator, the […]
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing mother and daughter

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter last seen on Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department, Za’Nayah Wells, 16, and her daughter, Skyler Wells, 2, were last seen at about 5:00 p.m. July 26 at the 1000 block of E. Gwinnett St. Za’Nayah is described as being 5’4″ […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Vma#Mtv Video Music Awards#Doja Cat
WSAV News 3

PD: Homicide investigation after overnight shooting, 1 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road at 11:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the area. One adult male victim was pronounced dead […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Toddler killed in Effingham County house fire

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A toddler was killed in a deadly house fire Tuesday morning in Effingham County. According to the Effingham County Fire Department, the fire happened around 9 a.m. on Charlton Road near McCall Road when Rincon Fire Department and Effingham County Fire Department responded to the blaze. “So I came outside […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you? Almost certainly not. That’s because while the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize has sparked a surge in sales that will mean more possible number combinations are covered, your odds of winning remain the […]
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSAV News 3

West Nile virus detected in Chatham County

CHATHAM, Ga. (WSAV) — Several mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Chatham County, according to the County’s Mosquito Control. These are the first positive WNV tests in the Chatham County mosquito population this year. The infected mosquitos were collected from Savannah’s south side and the islands area.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Kushner in new book claims Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser in his administration, claims in a new book that Trump's chief of staff John Kelly once shoved his wife, Ivanka Trump, after a tense Oval Office meeting.
POTUS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy