New Orleans, LA

Saints TEs hear all the 'negativity.' They still expect big things in 2022.

By Jeff Nowak
 2 days ago

The Saints haven't made any major additions at tight end this offseason, but that doesn't mean the position will look anything like it did in 2021.

The faces are the same, with the exception of UDFA signee Lucas Krull out of Pitt. Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson are back for another year, while Taysom Hill is expected to join that group.

It's a room that Vannett says is the best he's been a part of, and he has some experience, having spent time with the Seahawks and Broncos before arriving in New Orleans. He knows "there's a lot of negativity" that's been directed toward his group, but he's eager to change the narrative.

"We don’t let that get to us. We just put our noses down, we grind, we get to work," he said in an interview on WWL's Inside Black & Gold podcast . "We’re gonna make our presence known this year. We’re gonna do what we can and do what we’re asked to do 100 mph and to the best of our ability. I think that’s what separates us, is just our will to compete.”

So, why should fans expect anything more from the group, none of whom managed to crack 300 yards receiving a year ago? Getting everyone on the field will be a good start.

Heading into the 2021 season, there was plenty of optimism surrounding Trautman as he stepped into the role vacated by Jared Cook. Vannett was signed and profiled into the blocking TE role, with Johnson converted from WR for an intriguing downfield option. But things went sideways almost immediately. Vannett missed significant time in camp with a severe flu, then suffered a knee injury late in the preseason that kept him out until Week 10. His absence led to increased blocking responsibilities for Trautman. Johnson had flashes in the red zone and caught four TDs, but struggled with consistency and saw his role diminish as the year went on. When Vannett finally got back on the field, Trautman had strung together a handful of effective games. That's when he second-year TE suffered a knee injury of his own.

It was a failure to launch across the board, made even more pronounced by the limited nature of the offense, particularly in the second half of the season. By the time Vannett got on the field, starting quarterback Jameis Winston was already done for the season.

It could be construed as an excuse, but it was just the reality for a position group that simply never could get off the ground. It's why it's fair to hope for a better, or at least a more consistent showing in 2022. Vannett points to the season finale in Atlanta as an example of what this group can do when operating on all cylinders. All three of Vannett, Trautman and Johnson got involved in the passing game, the latter two catching touchdowns in the season-ending win.

“I think if we have a full, healthy unit this year I think people are going to finally be able to see what it looks like," Vannett said.

SAME FACES, NEW LOOK

While Krull is a potential wild card, major questions for 2022 come in the form of Hill and Johnson. The converted WR says he's bulked up to 250 pounds. Can he be more of a force outside of the red zone? Hill is recovering from Lisfranc surgery, but his avoidance of the PUP list is a positive sign. Can he make a bigger impact as a pass-catcher without QB duties on his plate?

But ultimately it will be Trautman with the greatest pressure to show his value in the passing game entering Year 3. When we spoke with the former Dayton Flyer earlier this offseason, he agreed that this will be a major year for him to entrench his spot in the offense. Injuries and ailments limited him before camp in 2021 and never relented throughout the season. But there is nothing lingering this time around.

The argument for positivity? Trautman was playing his best prior to the Week 10 injury, with a three-game total of 14 catches for 137 yards and a TD across games against the Falcons, Titans and Eagles. That effectively doubled his season-long total. If that three-game pace is the Trautman we see in 2022, it'd project to a 17-game total of 78 catches for 775 yards and six TDs -- all more-than-respectable numbers from the TE position.

"I have a feel for all that and everything that I’m asked to do," he said. "So yea. It’s the NFL, you’re supposed to get better every year. So that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

WHAT'S THE AGGREGATE?

As Vannett points out, this isn't your typical TE room. There's no entrenched TE1, and as many as four or five players can be projected to have an impact. But exactly how much of an impact could that be?

Because of that group dynamic, it's important to view the position as a whole. And when that's done, even for the 2021 season, the performance wasn't nearly as meager as it might've seemed.

Here's the combined statistics of the TE room last year:
2021
- Adam Trautman: 27 catches (43 targets), 263 yards, 2 TDs
- Juwan Johnson: 13 catches (22 targets), 198 yards, 4 TDs
- Nick Vannett: 9 catches (15 targets), 133 yards, TD
TOTAL : 49 catches (80 targets), 594 yards, 7 TDs

And here's how that compares to the prior two seasons with Jared Cook headlining the group:
2020
- Jared Cook: 37 catches (60 targets), 504 yards, 7 TDs
- Adam Trautman: 15 catches (16 targets), 171 yards, TD
- Josh Hill: 8 catches (10 targets), 46 yards
TOTAL : 60 catches (86 targets), 721 yards, 8 TDs

2019
- Jared Cook: 43 catches (65 targets), 705 yards, 9 TDs
- Josh Hill: 25 catches (35 targets), 226 yards
- Dan Arnold: 2 catches (4 targets), 25 yards
TOTAL : 70 catches (104 targets), 956 yards, 9 TDs

Considering the Saints' steep drop in total offense (28th in yards per game), the 2021 numbers start to look a bit more encouraging. Winston is back for another season at the helm. The team has added legitimate weapons at WR in the form of Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry and the hopeful return of Michael Thomas. There will be space to work in the middle of the field.

Expecting peak-level Jimmy Graham from this room is unrealistic, but It's entirely possible the group can have a notable uptick in impact in Year 2 of this iteration. As Vannett puts it: "I know what they say about us out there, but I think we have a great room and I think we’re very anxious to be able show that this year."

