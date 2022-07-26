13 Things Near NYC to Do With Kids Who Are Obsessed with Dinosaurs

If you have a kid who loves dinosaurs, you know that the prehistoric creatures are EVERYTHING. The dinosaur obsession is real. We may not live in the Jurassic era, but we do live in New York, where we don't have to go far to fuel our little paleontologists' roaring curiosity.

In New Jersey and Connecticut, you will find fossils and tracks from the dinosaurs who once lived there. New York City’s assortment of museums, zoos and parks will provide you with all you need for a fun-filled and educational experience this summer!

Where to Take a Kid Who Loves Dinosaurs in and Near NYC

200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024

Hours: Open 10:00 am - 5:30 pm Wednesday through Sunday

Admission: $23; $13 children 3-12; $18 students with valid ID and seniors 60+; Free for children 2 and under; residents of NY, NJ or CT can pay what they wish

Check out the Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs to see the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex and Apatosaurus models alongside video and archival photos to learn about the history of paleontology. Be sure to visit the Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Orientation Center first to see the famous Titanosaur and learn about the layout of the Dinosaur Wing, which is arranged by evolutionary relationships!

Interested in seeing more of the Museum? Check out Watson Adventures’ Museum of Natural Hysteria Scavenger Hunt for Kids to uncover “the weirdest, the wildest, and the wackiest secrets” of the Museum! Designed for teams of 5-6 kids with at least one adult on each team, these scavenger hunts will get you up close and personal with the exhibits, and you might even be able to touch ancient rocks and dinosaur bones! Inquire about setting up a private hunt here.

3 Overpeck Park Driveway, Leonia, NJ 07605

Hours: Open 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Tuesday through Sunday for summer season (June 28 - September 4)

Admission: $17.75; Free for children 2 and under; $5 for Paleontologists’ Laboratory; $10 for Jurassic Jump; Commanders and Explorers Passes available for more inclusive packages

This amusement park-like attraction has everything a dinosaur lover needs! The new Jurassic Jump Bungee trampoline will let you jump up to 25 feet in the air, the height of the tallest dinosaur models here!* There are interactive amphitheater shows playing throughout the day, including “Are You Smarter Than a Paleontologist?” and “Dinosaur Dance Party”! There are also more hands-on workshops for aspiring paleontologists, such as the Fossil Dig Site, and you can even create your own dinosaur drawings while learning how paleontologists hypothesize dinosaur colors!

2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460

Hours: Open 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, 10:00 am - 5:30 pm Saturday and Sunday (until Oct. 30)

Admission: $41.95; $31.95 children 3-12; $36.95 seniors 65+; Free for children 2 and under

Get up close with 52 life-size animatronic dinosaurs and pterosaurs on the Dinosaur Safari! Dig up fossils and learn about the connections between dinosaurs and modern birds. Visit the Wildlife Theater for “Professor Jurassic’s Amazing Dinos Puppet Show” on Friday through Sunday from July 1 - August 28 at 10:45 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:15 pm, or head to the “DINOSAURS ROCK Fossil Adventure Show” from August 20 - 28 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm!

222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07305

Hours: Open 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Tuesday through Sunday

Admission: $27.99; $22.99 children 2-12; $24.99 seniors 62+; Free for children under 2

Experience the Dino Dig Adventure, an immersive paleontological dig with fossils from seven different dinosaur species to uncover–who knows what you might find! Although the dig is outdoors, a tent provides shade over the whole site so you can still enjoy this dig in the midsummer heat!