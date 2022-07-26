ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion Launches Business Innovation & Support Grant for Small Businesses

The City of Marion is launching a Business Innovation & Support Grant specifically for small businesses in the community who have navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant is designed to provide financial relief on a matching basis for innovation, expansion, and growth to Marion businesses. The funding comes...

cbs2iowa.com

MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death

A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Hobby Shop Going Out of Business

The owners of a Cedar Rapids hobby shop say they plan on closing their doors soon. That shop is Hobby Town located in the Town and Country Shopping Center along First Avenue in Cedar Rapids. The store is set to hold a private sale on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. and then open to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Regular store hours will then be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until everything in the store has been closed. The Gazette reports that all merchandise will be discounted up to 50% off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Fair veterinarian was called to the livestock barns on Wednesday after a pig showed signs of illness. The vet reportedly saw symptoms and a veterinarian from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship was called in to assist. Officials ran tests and samples from the pig were sent to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Business
Iowa Government
Marion, IA
Marion, IA
Marion, IA
iowa.media

Voter suppression is alive and well, even in Eldridge

Reprinted from Nov. 19, 2021. This editorial won the sweepstakes prize, called the Golden Quill, among 95 entries in the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors (ISWNE) annual competition. The award was presented at ISWNE’s annual conference July 23 at Lexington, Ky.
ELDRIDGE, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business's Facebook page read:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#Business Innovation#Fitness#American#Uptown Marion Main Street
98.1 KHAK

Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen

If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
98.1 KHAK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, July 28th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it will re-open the Lake of Three Fires today (Thursday) after a Missouri man died from a brain-eating amoeba earlier this month. The unidentified swimmer developed a brain infection caused by the amoeba. State Health officials say the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the amoeba’s presence in the lake in southwestern Iowa’s Taylor County. The amoeba is commonly found in freshwater -- but it only causes brain infections in extremely rare cases. Signs will be posted at the Lake of Three Fires warning swimmers about the presence of the amoeba.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A New Ice Cream Shop is Opening Soon in Linn County

Residents of Central City will soon have a new place to stop for a sweet treat! Parlor on Main is getting set to open at 433 E Main Street later this summer!. Parlor on Main will offer a variety of ice cream treats, like root beer floats, slushies, soft serve and hard dipped ice cream, pies, cookies, and waffle sundaes, but they'll also serve other kinds of food! Smash burgers, chili dogs, chicken strips, wraps, and various appetizers are on the menu, as well. The business actually opened for a sneak peek on the 4th of July thanks to a one-day permit, and it was a huge success. The restaurant served up cups and cones of Ashby's ice cream to customers, and ended up selling out almost an hour before they planned to close. Tasha Rundall, the owner of Parlor on Main, said, "I think it will be a very good addition to our small community, and everyone seems to be excited to have us!"
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train

For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Holte talks guns with Sioux County Dems

REGIONAL—Lenore Holte lives in a house where her husband’s shotgun is securely stored in a gun safe until he takes it out for an annual hunting trip to Minnesota. The Johnson County woman and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteer isn’t against gun ownership. She does, however, believe in responsible gun storage and the importance of laws designed to reduce gun violence.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten families in Keystone must get rid of their family dogs after being told to do so by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The dogs are pit bulls or look like pit bulls. The dog owners were told July 22 they have 10 days to...
KEYSTONE, IA
Waterloo Journal

Hy-Vee pharmacies are offering test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, to help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19

Waterloo, IA – According to the Hy-Vee officials, in order to be prescribed PAXLOVID, patients must test positive for COVID-19. After receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, patients will be screened by a state-licensed Hy-Vee pharmacist to determine their eligibility for PAXLOVID. Officials also said that COVID-19 antiviral patients...

