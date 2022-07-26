MoDOT reopens westbound I-70 in St. Charles after record-breaking overnight rainfall

Missouri Department of Transportation

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMIZ)

MoDOT reported part of Interstate 70 in St. Charles that had been closed due to flooding from record-breaking rainfall early Tuesday.

Lanes were closed in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website. Traffic in the westbound lanes started to move through the area around 8:25 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol asked drivers to avoid traveling on interstates in the St. Charles County and St. Louis County areas until after the morning rush hour commute is over.

Parts of the St. Louis area received a historic amount of overnight rainfall. The National Weather Service in St. Louis reported the city recorded more than 7 inches of rainfall since midnight.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to people, but several puppies drowned when water got into a building at Stray Paws Adoptables, a stray dog rescue operation in St. Peters, The Associated Press reported. Firefighters in boats were able to rescue other dogs from the building.

Damage across the St. Louis region was widespread after a massive downpour dropped more than 11 inches of rain in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

At one point, sections of interstates 64, 55 and 44 also were closed in the St. Louis area, the AP reported.

Forecasters expected Tuesday's rain to wrap up by late-morning, but more storms were likely through the rest of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.