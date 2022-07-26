How Far Will Louisiana Pet Owners Go to Make Their Pets Happy?

The Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix is a hybrid designer dog that combines an intelligent working dog with a courageous terrier. This first generation crossbreed is the offspring of the Australian Shepherd and the Pitbull. There are several dogs known as Pitbull Terriers including the American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pitbull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and the Mini Staffordshire Bull Terrier. The Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix will weigh around 60lbs and stand up to 24 inches tall. They are active, loyal dogs that thrive in working homes with plenty of positive reinforcement training. Today we’ll share the best homes for this loyal, loud, bold and clever breed. And give you top tips for adopting, raising and caring for your Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix puppy to help them become the perfect family pet.

