ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Couple Ties The Knot At A Unique Venue

By Christine Manika
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeddings are always an exciting time for families, friends, and of course the happy couple. No matter where any couple decides to tie the knot, the whole day is about two people who are committing to each other. One Sioux Falls couple not only shared their special day with...

kikn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Hometown Happenings: South Dakota’s Biggest Chislic Party

If you are looking to try the best chislic in South Dakota, all you have to do is spend a weekend in Freeman, specifically during the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, South Dakota!
FREEMAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Artist brings mural with meaning to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Boner is an artist. Growing up in the Black Hills, he has been painting and drawing since 11 years old. Recently, he brought his talents to a specific wall along E 10th Street, east of downtown Sioux Falls. The wall in question is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
kelo.com

Emu-tional moment in the chronicle of Blue, the Dell Rapids emu

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Wednesday night proved to be an emu-tional one for the owners of Blue. She’s the emu that escaped from Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids on the 4th of July. Last week, after a failed lasso attempt, Blue settled into a new section of land. Owner Kim Hubers said the landowners assured Blue could stay as long as they needed her to and checked on her often. Last evening, Kim updated KELO.com news saying Blue was in a fenced area inside a section they had snow fenced as well. They set up an emu-sized kennel and had been waiting patiently for her to go inside. Kim said Blue teased them for a time, only putting her head inside. She did finally walk in all the way, tripping the wire to the door. Hubers says Blue is now safely contained and will be heading home soon.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle. Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Old Dominion to Sioux Empire Fair

Is the third time a charm? Fans of Old Dominion are hoping so. See Old Dominion Friday, August 5, 2022, at The Sioux Empire Fair. Tickets for the show are on sale now. Old Dominion and Ryan Griffin are set to perform at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Friday, August 5th during the 83rd Annual Sioux Empire Fair. Tickets start at $39.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 am. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for this date.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Tie The Knot#Food Truck#Dakota News Now
KELOLAND TV

Crews move house in Sioux Falls on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major undertaking in northern Sioux Falls today as crews delivered a house to its new home. The house move blocked traffic on North Minnesota Avenue for a short time as crews backed the two-story building up to the foundation. Sioux Falls Police were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local business expands east of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past several years, commuters passing along East 10th Street into downtown Sioux Falls have watched the gradual decline of 121 S Franklin Ave, a long, narrow building pressed up alongside the viaduct as it rises to cross industrial parks and the Big Sioux River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KELOLAND TV

Empower Sioux Falls acquires Fair Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls has officially been acquired by Empower Sioux Falls Monday. Kristin Johnson started Fair Market in March of 2021 and it quickly outgrew its first location and into a storefront at 10th and Sycamore. It will now expand to more areas of town under new ownership.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

SD churches suffering decline in affiliation, attendance

Anyone who attends church in South Dakota is probably already aware of a troubling trend afflicting religious organizations and churches across the state and nation — the slow but steady decline in church membership and attendance. It may be fewer cars in the parking lot, fewer people in the...
RELIGION
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls gives update on downtown parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls held an information meeting today regarding an update on the downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue. The presentation was given by Chief of Staff for the city Erica Beck. She says this has been a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mega Millions selling lots of tickets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The odds of winning are small, but that isn’t stopping people from dreaming. There’s been a run on Mega Millions lottery tickets. “Ten of the lottery tickets,” said customer Hayley Johnson. Hayley Johnson is buying Mega Millions tickets today because the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police looking for stray dog that bit boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for your help finding a stray dog that bit a teenage boy. It happened around 7 Monday night on the playground at Terrace Park. The teen was playing with friends when a dog came up and bit him on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The other Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A natural beauty of falls that was once appreciated turned ugly with neglect and abuse until community leaders realized these falls were something worth preserving. Sound like Sioux Falls? Yes but it’s also a story in Greenville, South Carolina. Falls Park on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy