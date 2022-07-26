ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Disney Dreamlight Valley First Hands-On Preview

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just over a month to go before its official release date,...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for August 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August 2022 are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2, and Little Nightmares. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on August 2. Yakuza:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact: Is the Yoimiya Banner Worth it in 2022?

Yoimiya's debut banner came out in Genshin Impact August 2021 and it has nearly been a year since players got to pull for her. The Queen of the Summer Festival will be available in Genshin Impact Version 2.8 from August 2 to August 23, 2022. When Yoimiya first became playable,...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

The best adventure games on Android in 2022

Adventure games are some of the most prevalent titles in the Play Store. This genre lends itself quite well to touchscreen play, so it pairs well with our action game roundup. There are, of course, a boatload of point-and-click adventure games available on the platform, which leans into niche genres, like escape room games. The genre only expands from here, encompassing a wide assortment of titles. So no matter your adventure-based tastes, there are tons of interesting titles to play through, ranging from indie darlings to AAA behemoths. So strap in, as it's time to get our adventure on with today's adventure game roundup.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Horizons#Video Game#Animal Crossing
IGN

Red Dead Redemption 2 Wiki Guide

Tonics in Red Dead Redemption 2 generally restore and fortify you or your horse's core stats. These can be useful when you need to recover a stat quickly and help it last longer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS Plus is Getting Great Games in August - IGN Daily Fix

In today’s Daily Fix, August’s PlayStation Plus free games have been revealed, and they’re all pretty good! A little bit of something for everyone with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2, and spooky indie hit Little Nightmares coming to the service next month. What PS Plus game will you play first? Let us know in the comments! And speaking of Playstation, an update for the PS5 will finally bring a highly requested feature. All you gamers playing on PC monitors might be happy with this one. And finally, we get a look at what PS2 classic Bully could look like on Unreal Engine 5. It’s your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Everything Announced at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022

The second annual Annapurna Interactive Showcase has just wrapped up, during which we got a look at a ton of new projects in development, updates, and a handful of upcoming releases from the publisher of Stray, Neon White, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and tons more. In case you missed the show...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Disney
IGN

New GTA 6 Info Has Us Excited and Skeptical - Beyond 760

On this week’s episode of Beyond! The crew discusses all the new Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks(?). We also dive into whether or not we’ll actually ever see the now on-hold KotoR remake. Oh, and Dornbush is gone, which means there are no rules! We just want to say sorry in advance…
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Backbone One - PlayStation Edition Trailer

Check out the trailer for Backbone's newest controller, the Backbone One - PlayStation Edition. Inspired by Sony's DualSense controller, this is an officially licensed controller, created for players to hop into their PlayStation games on the go, using their iPhone and PS Remote Play. The Backbone One - PlayStation Edition...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokémon made their debut in March 2017 with Magikarp and Gyarados. For many players, the Red Gyarados at the Lake of Rage from Pokémon Gold/Silver/Crystal was the first shiny Pokémon players had encountered since this battle was inevitable due to the game's story. Several...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Conjuration Leveling

The IGN Leveling Guide for Skyrim recommends activating the proper Standing Stone to maximize experience earned. For conjuration, the Mage Stone is appropriate. Also recommended is apparel that regenerates magicka more quickly and/or lowers the cost of casting the spell being trained. How to Level Conjuration Quickly. Conjuration is one...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Uvula - Reveal Trailer

Katamari Damacy and Wattam creator Keita Takahashi is back at it again, this time with a game called Uvula. Yes, the little dangly thing at the back of the throat. No, we have no idea what it’s actually about or what you do in it; all we saw was a cute Takahashi-style character gently snoring away, camera zoomed in on his uvula, and a dog licking his cheek. Looks cute, whatever it is!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review Roundtable: A True Top-Tier Nintendo Franchise? - NVC 622

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is here at last and we’re joined by Digital Foundry producer John Linneman, IGN contributor Travis Northup, and Axe of the Blood God co-host Nadia Oxford to break down the Nintendo Switch’s massive new RPG! Plus, we discuss Nintendo Switch’s tech in Year 5, ponder what happened to Digimon Survive, and discuss the release of Wave 2 of Mario Kart’s Booster Courses!
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive

2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide and walkthrough features helpful tips, furniture recipes, cooking recipes, materials and ingredients lists, and a breakdown of every main quest, and management quest (Placard Jobs) to help you run a successful bed and breakfast business. Bear and Breakfast is a management game with some RPG...
RECIPES
IGN

Slaycation Paradise - Release Date Trailer

Slaycation Paradise launches on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 18, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to see brutal gameplay and what to expect with this upcoming game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Nier: Automata Secret Room That Has Fans Going Wild

"Nier: Automata" released in 2017 to solid reviews and a great fan response. Known for subverting expectations with both gameplay and story, the action RPG offers a story that seems simple at first but grows more complex over time as players explore the world. Indeed, few players likely invested enough time to unlock all 26 of the game's endings or unravel the true tale. "Nier: Automata" features a double plot twist and is absolutely bursting with content and secrets to uncover. There are so many secrets, in fact, that fans are still finding new ones today.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 7-25-22) OTT

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 7/25/22!. 00:00 - Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium - Official Launch Trailer. 02:02 - Path of Titans - Official Launch Teaser Trailer. 02:55 - No More Heroes 3 - Official New Platforms Release Date Trailer. 05:03 - The Last of Us Part...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy