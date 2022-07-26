Disney Dreamlight Valley First Hands-On Preview

In today’s Daily Fix, August’s PlayStation Plus free games have been revealed, and they’re all pretty good! A little bit of something for everyone with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2, and spooky indie hit Little Nightmares coming to the service next month. What PS Plus game will you play first? Let us know in the comments! And speaking of Playstation, an update for the PS5 will finally bring a highly requested feature. All you gamers playing on PC monitors might be happy with this one. And finally, we get a look at what PS2 classic Bully could look like on Unreal Engine 5. It’s your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO