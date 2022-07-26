ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot Unveils Three Options For Renovating Soldier Field

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lightfoot is proposing three options for renovating Soldier Field, with hopes of convincing the Bears to stay in Chicago....

star967.net

Quinn Launches Drive To Prevent Sale Of Naming Rights To Soldier Field

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is continuing his fight to keep the Soldier Field name on the Chicago sports venue. He is launching a campaign to deprive Mayor Lightfoot of selling corporate naming rights to the lakefront stadium. Quinn wants to get an advisory referendum on the February 28th ballot. He contends that a commitment was made after the 9-11 terrorist attacks to keep the name Soldier Field and that vow should be kept forever.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Illinois Democratic Leaders Push Chicago As Host Of 2024 DNC

Illinois’ top Democrats are banding together to push for Chicago as host of their 2024 convention. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Democratic Chair Robin Kelly and others gathered yesterday in Chicago to convince Democratic Party leaders to pick the Windy City to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Chicago is one of four finalists, along with New York, Atlanta and Houston. Democratic party leaders are touring the cities to determine which will be host.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Governor Pritzker Announces Sale of the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC), Google to Occupy Renovated Building

Google to Establish Presence in Central Loop in Transformative Deal. Completing a sale that has eluded State government for decades, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced today the final closing of the James R. Thompson Center at 100 West Randolph Street and transfer of property title to JRTC Holdings, LLC. Google will become the building’s new occupant, establishing its presence in the Central Loop. Google and JRTC Holdings, LLC have entered into a build-to-suit agreement for the redevelopment of the building, which Google intends to occupy upon completion of the renovation.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Former Governor Quinn To Decide On Mayor’s Race By End Of Summer

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he will announce at the end of summer whether he intends to run for mayor of Chicago. He was a big supporter of Incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Quinn says he was disappointed when the mayor reneged on a promise to support a two-term limit for the city’s top office. He also has an issue with Lightfoot’s management style saying that you have to bring people together and not divide them.
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
star967.net

Incoming Plainfield North HS Freshman Wins 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby

Incoming Plainfield North High School freshman Logan Huegel won the 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, California last weekend. He was named the champion after hitting 29 total home runs including 14 homers in the final round. This is not the first time that Huegel’s competed in a home run derby. At 11 years old he qualified for the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in 2021 he finished in third place in Atlanta, Georgia.
PLAINFIELD, IL
star967.net

Google Buying Thompson Center

Google is buying the Thompson Center in Chicago. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that the tech giant has agreed to purchase the building for 105-million-dollars from the state. The governor says the deal will save Illinois taxpayers nearly a billion dollars over the next thirty years. As part of the agreement, the state will receive 30-million-dollars in cash and the title to the property at 115 South LaSalle Street. That location will be renovated and state employees will work there.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
star967.net

Bolingbrook Police Welcome New Bloodhound

The Bolingbrook Police Department has a new addition to its K-9 Unit: Bloodhound Deputy Chief Scout. Scout is the department’s third K-9, and reported for duty Monday morning with new handler Officer Alexia Britton. Scout is a 3-month old female Bloodhound who will live and train with Officer Britton....
BOLINGBROOK, IL
star967.net

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
star967.net

Naperville Investigating Why Sirens Didn’t Activate During Tornado

The City of Naperville is investigating why outdoor warning sirens didn’t activate this past weekend when a tornado hit the western suburb. The National Weather Service indicated that an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville Saturday morning. City officials have determined that the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the Naperville area before or during this time, which is why the sirens didn’t activate before or during this tornado. Officials are reviewing internal policies and procedures around the outdoor warning systems.
star967.net

Joliet Township Supervisor Facing Vehicle Forfeiture Following DUI Arrest

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a forfeiture case against a Joliet Township supervisor who is facing felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence. 36-year-old Angel Contreras was arrested on June 19th after Joliet police pulled his vehicle over in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police say the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic. While speaking with officers, Contreras “exhibited signs of alcohol impairment” according to Joliet Police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL

