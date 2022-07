We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re like me, when you hear the word “suburb,” images of manicured lawns, families strolling down sidewalks, and neat rows of cookie-cutter homes immediately come to mind. However, when you ask the experts what they think of every time they hear that word, you’ll likely get a variety of different answers. This is because, according to the pros, the definition of suburbia lies in the eye of the beholder.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO