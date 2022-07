Patrick signed a two-year deal with the Bears in the offseason. Prior to signing with the Bears, Patrick spent his whole career in Green Bay with the Packers. In fact, Patrick following new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to the Bears will ideally benefit young players learning the scheme for the first time. However, seeing the starting center, a key cog for the Bears offensive line, go down with a possible injury is disheartening.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO