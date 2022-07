Rutgers will kick off its second half of the season with a home game against Indiana on Oct 22nd inside SHI Stadium. It will be the start of the second half of the season and game No.7 for Rutgers following a bye week that will be on the heels of a home contest against Nebraska. This will be game No.8 for Indiana who will be coming off a home affair against Maryland. Here is more on the Rutgers vs Indiana matchup.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO