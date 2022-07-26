District Heights Murder Suspect Arrested

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a trio of women wanted for a carjacking in which a pedestrian was struck. Officers with the Bowie Police Department were called to a Safeway parking lot in the 4100 block of Northview Drive Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. for a reported carjacking. Police say a pedestrian was hit as three women left the scene in the stolen car. The pedestrian's injury was not serious and was treated on the scene.

BOWIE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO