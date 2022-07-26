ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

District Heights Murder Suspect Arrested

By Jeff Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A man wanted for a July 20th murder has been arrested and charged. According to police, 20-year-old Daquon Parris of Bladensburg was charged with the murder...

WJLA

17-year-old shot in Hyattsville, suspect wanted: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Hyattsville is looking for a suspect after a teen was shot Wednesday night. The City of Hyattsville Police Department said officers found an injured 17-year-old near the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive around 9 p.m. Police said the teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the hand and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Teen shot near Prince George’s Co. Metro station, police say

In Hyattsville, Maryland, police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old near the Prince George’s Plaza Metro Station Wednesday night. The shooting happened at roughly 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive near the base of the walkway bridge. NOTICE: HPD confirms a shooting on the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police investigating a strong-armed robbery in Dunkirk

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office PIO: Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau are investigating a commercial strong-armed robbery of the McDonald’s located in the 10800 block of Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle and are asking for the public’s […]
DUNKIRK, MD
WUSA9

3 women wanted for Bowie carjacking

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a trio of women wanted for a carjacking in which a pedestrian was struck. Officers with the Bowie Police Department were called to a Safeway parking lot in the 4100 block of Northview Drive Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. for a reported carjacking. Police say a pedestrian was hit as three women left the scene in the stolen car. The pedestrian's injury was not serious and was treated on the scene.
BOWIE, MD
Public Safety
DC News Now

One dead after triple shooting in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were investigating a triple shooting that took place late Wednesday night. Police said emergency dispatchers received the call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Investigators found that approximately 90 shots had been fired in the 4300 block of 4th St. SE. Three people […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Maryland Man Robbed of All Belongings and Car

SEVERN, MD- The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at the 1800 block of Oriole Court on Sunday. “The victim advised police that what they believed to be four black male juveniles approached them as they stopped in the 8200 block of Stewarton Court in Severn,” according to investigators. “One of the suspects was armed with a black handgun and demanded all of the victim’s property.”
SEVERN, MD
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

