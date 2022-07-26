ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaters Rescued After Party Boat Ran Aground in Sheepshead Bay

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY – A weekend party out on Sheepshead Bay ended when a party boat loaded with revelers ran...

WGAU

New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
FireRescue1

Waldbaum’s supermarket fire: The historic fire that killed 6 FDNY firefighters

The 1978 roof collapse served as a wake-up call about the dangers hidden in building construction, specifically the weaknesses of trusses “Louise O’Conner had seen it happen right before her eyes, but couldn’t believe it. Hours later, she sat with her kids, Billy, Jr., Lisa Ann, and Jean Marie, watching television reports of the supermarket collapse and the six men who died in it. ‘Is that Dad?’ Billy Jr. asked as the screen showed a fireman being pulled from the rubble. ‘Dad’s dead, right?’ said one of his sisters.”
Daily News

Citi Bike rider crushed to death by tractor-trailer driver on Upper East Side

A 28-year-old woman was crushed to death by a tractor-trailer when she fell while riding her Citi Bike on the Upper East Side, police said Wednesday. Police said the driver of a Great Dane tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light on E. 85th St. at Madison Ave. at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. When the light turned green he continued west. The Citi Bike rider, heading in the same direction, fell off ...
cnycentral.com

Syracuse University alumna killed in Manhattan bike accident

NEW YORK — A graduate of Syracuse University died Tuesday in a bike accident in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Carling Mott, 28, was identified as the victim. She was riding a Citi Bike near her Yorkville home when she fell and was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. The tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light when Mott rode up alongside it. It had just begun to move after the light turned green when Mott was struck, security camera footage showed.
WWLP

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
NJ.com

Man found dead in surf at Jersey Shore beach, mayor says

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the surf at a Sea Bright beach, Mayor Brian Kelly told NJ Advance Media. Kelly said he was unsure if the man was swimming but said he was found unconscious by bathers on one of the borough’s northern beaches. Emergency services tried to revive him but were unable to do so, the mayor said.
queenoftheclick.com

Birds Missing From Bay Ridge

Two birds got out of their cage on Battery Avenue and the 90’s in Bay Ridge. If you see them, please call: 646-637-2584.
NBC New York

Body Dumped in Brooklyn Driveway in Bizarre Mystery

Investigators are looking into an ongoing mystery in Brooklyn after police said that a man’s dead body was rolled in a hand truck and dumped in a driveway, tossed out like trash. Police said that home security cameras in the area of 72nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in...
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

