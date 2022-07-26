New York Police Arrest 4 in Armed Robbery

A 20-year-old man out on bail for a recent gun bust was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Thursday. Jayshua “Choco” Nivar was shot twice in the head and once in the hip outside a deli on E. 187th St. near Crotona Ave. in Belmont about 4 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. Medics rushed Nivar to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. ...

BRONX, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO