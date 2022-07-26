Police: Woman charged in deadly Stamford hit-and-run

A woman has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Stamford, police say.

Jaliyah Perez, 20, of Stamford, was arrested and charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, misuse of plates and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police say Perez struck Ronald Molina, 52, as he was crossing Tresser Boulevard on April 13 before she left the scene.

Molina later died at the hospital.

Perez was held on a $200,000 bond and was expected to appear in court today.