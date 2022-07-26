ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Police: Woman charged in deadly Stamford hit-and-run

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A woman has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Stamford, police say.

Jaliyah Perez, 20, of Stamford, was arrested and charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, misuse of plates and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police say Perez struck Ronald Molina, 52, as he was crossing Tresser Boulevard on April 13 before she left the scene.

Molina later died at the hospital.

Perez was held on a $200,000 bond and was expected to appear in court today.

