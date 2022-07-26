ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

How Far Will Louisiana Pet Owners Go to Make Their Pets Happy?

By Bristol
K945
K945
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to companion animals, Louisiana pet owners are all about their furry friends!. If you're a pet owner, how much does your pet influence your day-to-day decisions? I know I'm constantly telling my friends I can't possibly stay out any longer because my pups are at home and need...

k945.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
natureworldnews.com

Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters

In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
AKRON, OH
Popular Science

Do cats and dogs remember their past?

WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Smartphone#Companion Animals#Alcohol#Dog#Creelighting Com
S. F. Mori

Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families

The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.
PopSugar

How to Prepare to Bring Home a New Dog or Cat, According to a Veterinarian

When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
PETS
thehappypuppysite.com

Australian Shepherd Pitbull Mix Traits, Characteristics and Care

The Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix is a hybrid designer dog that combines an intelligent working dog with a courageous terrier. This first generation crossbreed is the offspring of the Australian Shepherd and the Pitbull. There are several dogs known as Pitbull Terriers including the American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pitbull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and the Mini Staffordshire Bull Terrier. The Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix will weigh around 60lbs and stand up to 24 inches tall. They are active, loyal dogs that thrive in working homes with plenty of positive reinforcement training. Today we’ll share the best homes for this loyal, loud, bold and clever breed. And give you top tips for adopting, raising and caring for your Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix puppy to help them become the perfect family pet.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
notabully.org

Are German Shepherds a Good Fit For First-Time Dog Owners?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. There are a rising number of households all over the world looking to add a dog to their family. With so many different breeds of dogs to choose from, it can be overwhelming for first-time dog owners!
PETS
Seniors Guide

Do You Need a Second Pet?

Writer and pet owner Kari Smith examines the question, do pets need a companion? If you’ve wondered if a second pet would be appropriate for your one-pet household – for dogs and cats – Smith has some answers. For those of us who appreciate animal companionship, a...
PETS
The Dogington Post

Dog Died After Choking On A Rubber Ball Purchased At Pet At Home

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. An English bull terrier died on May 28 after choking on a rubber ball purchased from Pets at Home. Owner Giulia Brown, 37 years old, recalled walking into the living room to discover the dog silently choking and pawing at the wall.
PETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Putting pet car safety first: TripsWithPets poll reveals the method of choice for securing pets in vehicles

Pet parents are on the move with their furkids more than ever before. Fortunately, they’re also taking pet safety behind the wheel more seriously. We recently asked a group of pet parents about their preferences for securing their pets on car rides, and we’re happy to say that the wide majority of people we polled do put in the time and effort to make sure their pets are safe, comfortable, and happy travelers.
PETS
pumpkin.care

Does Pet Insurance Cover Spaying and Neutering?

New pet parents have plenty of questions about spaying and neutering procedures for their fur babies, with a top concern being whether pet insurance will cover them. The spay/neuter procedure is a cost that comes really early on in your pet’s life, and many pet parents aren’t prepared for it. Spaying/neutering your dog or spaying/neutering your cat can sometimes cost hundreds of dollars, depending on a number of different factors. Needless to say, finding out that your pet insurance plan doesn’t cover spay/neuter surgery can be disappointing.
PETS
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy