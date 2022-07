The City of Two Harbors and its many partners are proud to welcome the Festival of Sail Lake Superior Tall Ships events next week, Aug 4-7. Tall Ships Two Harbors 2022 has been designated by the United States Coast Guard as a Marine Event of National Significance (MENS). The MENS designation requires several security measures to be implemented to protect the attending public, event workers/volunteers, and visiting crews and ships. The public safety planning for this event includes numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies who have been working collectively over the last many months.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO