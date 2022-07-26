City of Fresno unveils plans for new senior center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is taking action to better serve seniors with plans to build the first, city-wide center.

The former Vons building at Blackstone near Ashlan in northwest Fresno will be cleared to build the new facility.

On Monday, city leaders unveiled plans for the center that's slated to be at least 30,000 square feet of indoor space.

The center would house a multitude of services, resources and activities.

Fresno city leaders will be seeking input from the community and seniors about what should be included in the $20 million project.

"We want our seniors to think big," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "Why? Because they deserve it and we want them to include everything that they believe would be meaningful to them now and into future."

Community outreach will begin this fall with the design phase slated to begin next year.

The center is expected to open by early 2026.