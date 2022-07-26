ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, another injured after Dorchester crash sends car into stone wall

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Dorchester on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Tonawanda and Claybourne streets found a red SUV and a black sedan that had crashed. Photos from the scene showed the road littered with debris.

One person was pronounced dead and one other victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, Boston EMS said. The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

It appears the red SUV struck the black sedan, pushing it over a small stone wall and into the front yard of a home, video of the aftermath of the crash showed.

“You can see the damage to my wall. We just cleared all the debris off the yard...It was really scary,” resident Tanisha Tate said.

The black sedan came to a rest just inches away from Tate’s front steps. There were no reported injuries.

The area was roped off with yellow police tape for several hours as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and a crash reconstruction team worked at the scene.

The wrecked vehicles have since been towed away.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

