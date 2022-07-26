ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot Unveils Three Options For Renovating Soldier Field

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lightfoot is proposing three options for renovating Soldier Field, with hopes of convincing the Bears to stay in Chicago....

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
959theriver.com

Quinn Launches Drive To Prevent Sale Of Naming Rights To Soldier Field

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is continuing his fight to keep the Soldier Field name on the Chicago sports venue. He is launching a campaign to deprive Mayor Lightfoot of selling corporate naming rights to the lakefront stadium. Quinn wants to get an advisory referendum on the February 28th ballot. He contends that a commitment was made after the 9-11 terrorist attacks to keep the name Soldier Field and that vow should be kept forever.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Illinois Democratic Leaders Push Chicago As Host Of 2024 DNC

Illinois’ top Democrats are banding together to push for Chicago as host of their 2024 convention. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Democratic Chair Robin Kelly and others gathered yesterday in Chicago to convince Democratic Party leaders to pick the Windy City to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Chicago is one of four finalists, along with New York, Atlanta and Houston. Democratic party leaders are touring the cities to determine which will be host.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Former Governor Quinn To Decide On Mayor’s Race By End Of Summer

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he will announce at the end of summer whether he intends to run for mayor of Chicago. He was a big supporter of Incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Quinn says he was disappointed when the mayor reneged on a promise to support a two-term limit for the city’s top office. He also has an issue with Lightfoot’s management style saying that you have to bring people together and not divide them.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Incoming Plainfield North HS Freshman Wins 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby

Incoming Plainfield North High School freshman Logan Huegel won the 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, California last weekend. He was named the champion after hitting 29 total home runs including 14 homers in the final round. This is not the first time that Huegel’s competed in a home run derby. At 11 years old he qualified for the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in 2021 he finished in third place in Atlanta, Georgia.
PLAINFIELD, IL
959theriver.com

Naperville Offering Special Brush Collection After Weekend Tornado

A small tornado spun through a portion of Naperville over the weekend (in addition to Romeoville, Joliet and Manhattan). The City of Naperville announced they are offering special brush collection to help residents clean up. The collection will begin Tuesday morning and run through Friday, with city crews making multiple...
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Catching Up with the Goodyear Blimp

A few weeks ago, Joliet was abuzz with news the Goodyear Blimp was in town. I reached out to friends at the Joliet Park District, but couldn’t make contact with the blimp. Then yesterday, as my son and I were playing catch outside, he pointed to the sky and said, “Look daddy!”
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Sign In Homer Glen Hopes To Curb Speeding

This week, law enforcement officers from six states including Illinois joined forces to combat speeding. This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
HOMER GLEN, IL
959theriver.com

Bolingbrook Police Welcome New Bloodhound

The Bolingbrook Police Department has a new addition to its K-9 Unit: Bloodhound Deputy Chief Scout. Scout is the department’s third K-9, and reported for duty Monday morning with new handler Officer Alexia Britton. Scout is a 3-month old female Bloodhound who will live and train with Officer Britton....
BOLINGBROOK, IL
959theriver.com

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
959theriver.com

Naperville Investigating Why Sirens Didn’t Activate During Tornado

The City of Naperville is investigating why outdoor warning sirens didn’t activate this past weekend when a tornado hit the western suburb. The National Weather Service indicated that an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville Saturday morning. City officials have determined that the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the Naperville area before or during this time, which is why the sirens didn’t activate before or during this tornado. Officials are reviewing internal policies and procedures around the outdoor warning systems.
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)

I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
WHEATON, IL
959theriver.com

Four Teens Charged in Connection to Pheasant Run Fire

Four teenage boys are facing charges related to the massive fire in May at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. A 17-year-old from Carol Stream and 15-year-old from Wheaton, face the most serious charges including arson, burglary and criminal damage to property, all felonies, along with three misdemeanors. A 15...
CAROL STREAM, IL
959theriver.com

Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Bolingbrook Police Report of Shots Fired

On July 26th, 2022, at approximately 11:02 pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Seneca Court reference shots fired. The involved parties fled the scene prior to police arrival. Upon arrival officers located two unoccupied vehicles, parked in separate driveways, which were struck by gunfire and...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
959theriver.com

Man Arrested After Lunging at Store Employee with Knife

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly trying to stab an employee at a Joliet grocery store. Joliet Police were called to the Jewel-Osco, 1537 Larkin Avenue, just after 11:45 pm Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Authorities learned shortly after arriving that 57-year-old Eric Coulter entered the store after being banned by management. A store employee recognised Coulter in the store and asked him to leave. Coulter walked out of the store with the employee. While in the parking lot, Coulter grew angry, pulled a knife on the employee, and lunged at them. Coulter ran from the area, and a store employee called 911. The employee Coulter tried to stab was unharmed in the incident. Coulter was located by officers a short time later, and they placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL

