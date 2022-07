I woke up to lots of Halloween Horror Nights news on July 26th. We got information about multi-night tickets. This calmed fears of so many. I expected that to happen on that day based on behind-the-scenes news. However, I found myself totally surprised by some information about Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) in Orlando Scareactor dining returns this year. With the closing of Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Café, I falsely assumed no scareactor dining this year. I discovered myself totally ignorant of this HHN feature for 2022.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO