Hall Of Fame, Pennant Chase And More

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Anderson and two relievers — including infielder Hanser Alberto — combined on a seven-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers used another quick start to rout the sloppy Colorado Rockies 13-0 on Thursday night. Trea Turner had three hits for Los Angeles, including a three-run double. Gavin Lux also had three hits, and Will Smith finished with two hits and three RBIs. A day after racing to a 6-0 first-inning lead against Washington while snapping a two-game skid, the MLB-leading Dodgers scored two runs in the first and four in the second against José Ureña (1-3). LA’s 10th win in 12 games extended its NL West lead to a season-high 12 games over San Diego. Anderson (11-1) allowed four hits and struck out four against his former team, the only club he has lost to this season. About the only trouble the All-Star had in lowering his ERA to 2.61 was when plate umpire Andy Fletcher forced him to wipe a light-colored substance off the bill of his cap before he threw a pitch.

