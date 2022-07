MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota basketball icon is walking away from the game.Larry McKenzie, who coached Patrick Henry to four straight state titles and won two more at Minneapolis North, announced his retirement Monday. He is the only coach in Minnesota history to win four titles in a row, and the only coach to lead two different schools to multiple titles."I have been blessed to work with some incredible, gifted, and talented young men and women who allowed me to inspire them to become champions in the classroom, their families, the community and on the hardwood," McKenzie said.McKenzie's Patrick Henry teams...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO