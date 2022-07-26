ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Scott: Harlequins England back agrees new contract

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland back Emily Scott has agreed a new deal to play for Harlequins for the 2022-23 Premier 15s season. The 30-year-old, who has...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Athletics Championships last week.Asher-Smith pulled up during the women’s 4x100m relay with Great Britain well-placed for a medal. She managed to complete her third leg but the damage was done and the British quartet missed out on the podium. After the race she told reporters: “I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year. I will have to go and have a check with my physio. But I just feel a bit confused because I felt...
WORLD
BBC

Anthony Limbrick: Cymru Premier champions The New Saints sack head coach

Cymru Premier champions The New Saints have sacked head coach Anthony Limbrick. It follows the club's Europa Conference League exit on Tuesday, having lost 2-0 on aggregate to Vikingur Reykjavík. Saints had previously been beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers. Limbrick was appointed head...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
SOCCER
AFP

Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham

More than 5,000 athletes are primed for action in the English city of Birmingham from Friday at a Commonwealth Games lacking several track and field stars but still boasting elite performers. - Calendar clash - The Commonwealth Games comes hot on the heels of the world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon, which only finished on Sunday.
WORLD
SkySports

Terry Neill: Former Arsenal manager and captain dies aged 80

Former Arsenal manager and captain Terry Neill has died aged 80. The midfielder, who scored 10 goals in 275 first-team appearances for Arsenal, became the club's youngest-ever captain at the age of 20 when former manager Billy Wright handed him the armband in 1962. Neill also captained Northern Ireland and...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Experienced England face early New Zealand test in netball title defence

The reigning Commonwealth champions England will begin the defence of their netball title on Friday in Birmingham with an understanding that what lies ahead will not be easy. Four years ago, on Australia’s Gold Coast, the Roses dramatically stole victory from the home team, bringing an end to the antipodean stranglehold on the Commonwealth title that had existed since netball was introduced to the Games in 1998.
WORLD
The Independent

Jos Buttler wants T20 series win over South Africa to settle England team

Jos Buttler admits England need to see off South Africa in Sunday’s T20 decider to help settle a team in transition.Buttler assumed the captaincy of England’s feared white-ball sides this month following Eoin Morgan’s unexpected retirement and has endured a testing time.With games coming thick and fast he barely had a chance to get his feet under the table by the time India had walked away with the 50-over and 20-over honours, and settled for a drawn ODI leg against the Proteas when rain cut the tourists off in a strong position at Headingley.Defeat in Cardiff. The series goes down...
SPORTS
BBC

Lee Peltier: Rotherham United sign veteran defender on one-year deal

Rotherham United have signed veteran defender Lee Peltier on a one-year deal. The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season. Peltier played alongside Millers boss Paul Warne for Yeovil Town between 2007 and 2009. "The manager called me last week and asked if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tommy Smith: Middlesbrough sign ex-Stoke City full-back on one-year deal

Middlesbrough have signed full-back Tommy Smith on a one-year deal, following his departure from Stoke City at the end of last season. The 30-year-old has spent pre-season with Boro, scoring in a friendly against Bishop Auckland. Warrington-born Smith started out at Manchester City, won promotion to the Premier League at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Community Shield, injuries and getting over last season

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City. Alisson won't feature on Saturday but should be available to face Fulham. Diogo Jota "will take a while" to recover from injury. On the Community Shield, he said: "It’s the last domestic cup competition we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season? Find out here... Huddersfield vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. The Championship is back! Where did that time go...? This one looks as though it is going to...
SPORTS

