Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Freeborn County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the seventh straight year, Mayo Clinic has been ranked as the Number 1 hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. A Mayo Clinic news release touting the top ranking says the publication's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings highlight an honor roll of 20 hospitals in the US with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties, along with 20 procedures and conditions. The rankings are based on a variety of factors that include survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services, and reputation among other specialists.
Comments / 0