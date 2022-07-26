ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Freeborn County

By Luke Lonien
Cover picture for the articleMyrtle, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rose creek man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Freeborn County Monday evening. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcycle appeared to be traveling east at a high rate of speed on 145th...

Power 96

Shooting Rocks Small Town in Southern MN

Janesville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A shooting in a small southern Minnesota town resulted in one injury and two arrests Tuesday afternoon. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management confirmed the shooting happened in downtown Janesville just before 3:30 p.m. A news release regarding the incident indicates the shooting victim had to be airlifted from the scene.
Power 96

ATV Crash in Houston County Kills Owatonna Area Woman

Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna area woman was killed in an ATV crash in Houston County while working for a tree service company. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release first responders received a report of an ATV crash in southeast Houston County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the ATV was identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the ATV at the time.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Construction Starts Next May

The Rice County Board of Commissioners today approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for final design of the I-35 at Highway 19 six-legged roundabout. County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe has been telling commissioners since the beginning of July the agreement was coming and said today the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

UPDATE: 8-Year-old Last Seen in Minnesota River Found Dead

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m. (KROC-News) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old girl who was last seen struggling in deep water in the Minnesota River has been found dead. The girl was found near a sandbar around 8:40 a.m. Friday by a crew from the Cleveland Fire Department...
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
Power 96

Scam Costs Rochester Business Employee $1,100

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An employee at a Rochester business is out $1,100 after she reportedly fell victim to a scam. Rochester police officers were dispatched to a business in the southeast part of the city at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The employee reported getting a call from a person posing as a member of an Olmsted County police department.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Faribault Chamber President Asks County Board for Funds

Nort Johnson, CEO/President of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism requested up to $5,000 for conceptual drawings for a housing effort in Faribault. The County Board was meeting as the Housing and Redevelopment Board and unaimously approved the request. Johnson explained the Chamber had a few goals in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#145th#Stacker#Noaa
Power 96

Grandstand Lineup is a ‘Home Run’ at Steele County Fair

Two national recording artists. A cover band favorite. An afternoon of crashing cars together. Horse and rider acrobatics. A free tractor pull. Six big events. One per day during the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna August 16 - 21, 2022. Tickets are available at www.scff.org. The price will bump up on August 1.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

$10 Billion Power Grid Upgrade Includes Rochester Area Project

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The organization that oversees the electrical power transmission grid throughout the Midwest has approved a long-range upgrade plan costing more than $10 billion that includes expanding the CapX 2020 transmission line system in the Rochester area. The project is designed to complete the second circuit...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Chicks Vs. The Fly: Battle Royal at Rice County Fair

Pint-sized spectators chose their rooting interest and crowded around the cage. The battle was on. The grandstand had Midwest All-Star Wrestling during the Rice County Fair in Faribault. But the Children's Barnyard had the chicks versus a fly. "There was a fly yesterday [Wednesday] that got in with the baby...
Power 96

Mayo Clinic Tops US News & World Report Hospital Rankings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the seventh straight year, Mayo Clinic has been ranked as the Number 1 hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. A Mayo Clinic news release touting the top ranking says the publication's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings highlight an honor roll of 20 hospitals in the US with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties, along with 20 procedures and conditions. The rankings are based on a variety of factors that include survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services, and reputation among other specialists.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Rice County Fair Rolls Into the Weekend

The 2022 Rice County Fair has a lot of exciting free acts to see and two more grandstand shows to experience this weekend in Faribault. KDHL Radio is proud to present Old Tyme music with Malek's Fishermen entertaining from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this afternoon on the Sellner Stage right next to the station's Aurora Pharaceuticals, LLC of Northfield tent.
Power 96

Mayo Clinic Discovery Could Dramatically Change COVID Testing

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic researchers have made a discovery that could lead to a test for determining who is at most risk of severe illness from COVID-19. A news release says the research project conducted by the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine found "key human genomic signatures" that could explain why some people develop a severe illness and others only experience mild symptoms from a COVID-19 infection. The researchers discovered "variants” in the genes for ACE2 and TMPRESS2 can lead to an increase or decrease in protein expression." They theorize an increase in protein expression might cause a higher risk of severe impacts from the virus and a decrease could protect a person from COVID-19's most serious effects.
ROCHESTER, MN
Faribault, MN
