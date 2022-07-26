Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Freeborn County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic researchers have made a discovery that could lead to a test for determining who is at most risk of severe illness from COVID-19. A news release says the research project conducted by the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine found "key human genomic signatures" that could explain why some people develop a severe illness and others only experience mild symptoms from a COVID-19 infection. The researchers discovered "variants” in the genes for ACE2 and TMPRESS2 can lead to an increase or decrease in protein expression." They theorize an increase in protein expression might cause a higher risk of severe impacts from the virus and a decrease could protect a person from COVID-19's most serious effects.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO