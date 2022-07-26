ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mira Sorvino leads an outpouring of tributes to her late father Paul

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes have been pouring in to honor the late actor Paul Sorvino. "My heart is rent asunder -- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over," said his daughter, actress Mira Sorvino, on...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

James Caan's final film: Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreaking photos of frail star and pays tribute to 'inspirational' actor following his death aged 82

Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Rebecca Balding, 'Soap' and 'Charmed' actor, dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, the veteran stage and screen actor best known for her roles in the classic ABC sitcom “Soap” and the original “Charmed,” died on Monday following a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Balding died in Park City, Utah, according to a statement from her husband, writer-director James L. Conway. She was 73.
PARK CITY, UT
DoYouRemember?

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos

Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
