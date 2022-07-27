ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mason jar ice cream is the best summer treat: Here’s how to make it

By Lesley Kennedy
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that with just two ingredients and a Mason jar you can create your own ice cream? We spoke to bloggers about their tips, tricks and favorite ice cream recipes that can be made in just a few...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Make delicious homemade ice cream with 3 ingredients, a blender and this recipe

Creamy, smooth and perfumed with pure vanilla, this no churn ice cream will change your life in a way that only ice cream can. This recipe will surely elicit memories of your beloved childhood scoop, each silky spoonful blanketing your palate and delivering nuances of sweet cream. Best of all, made with just three ingredients, this heavenly dessert is quick, easy, and requires no ice cream maker.
RECIPES
PopSugar

This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes

If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Mermaid#Food Drink#Mason Jar Ice Cream#Ketosony#Ben Jerry
CNET

Best Ice Cream to Order Online

While prices may be on the rise, it hasn't stopped the masses from indulging in that most iconic of frozen summer desserts: ice cream, baby. According to a rather delicious report by market research firm Top Data, ice cream sales are up 29% in 2022 versus this time last year. Could the early summer heat wave be to blame?
CINCINNATI, OH
leitesculinaria.com

Icebox Cake with Condensed Milk Whipped Cream

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This icebox cake with condensed milk whipped cream is a classic dessert made with chocolate wafers that are layered with fluffy condensed milk whipped cream and topped with sprinkles. Adapted from Jessie Sheehan...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie

This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Moist Chocolate Espresso Cake

This Italian moist chocolate espresso cake is so rich, creamy, and chocolatey! If you like chocolate desserts then this cake definitely deserves your attention. Plus, it is very easy and quick to prepare – you will need 15 minutes to make it plus some extra time to bake it. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Mashed

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Recipe

Countless people spent the early days of quarantine baking banana bread, so it's quite possible feel a little tired of it by now. That's understandable, but ultimately, not very fair to banana bread. It didn't do anything wrong. In fact, there's a lot of things it does right. As recipe developer Sher Castellano says, "Banana bread is great for anytime you want something sweet!" It works as breakfast, as a snack, and as a treat at the end of the day. You're technically eating fruit (don't think too hard about that one). Plus, as Castellano's recipe for chocolate chip banana bread proves, it's endlessly customizable.
RECIPES
Salon

This milk and cookies tart is such fun to make — and it's a total crowd-pleaser

This tart is such fun to make and to eat, and is a total crowd-pleaser. It starts with an easy-to-make press-in cookie crust, speckled with plenty chocolate chunks. Leaving out the chemical leaveners that would normally be in a cookie recipe (like baking soda and powder) helps the crust bake up flat, leaving room for the filling later. After the crust is baked and cooled, it's filled with a simple vanilla panna cotta. Once the custard has set, this tart is the most incredible combination of milk and cookies in every bite. And if you really want to send it over the top, top it with piles of swoopy whipped cream and nestle some mini chocolate chip cookies on top, too. — Erin Jeanne McDowell.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting

Better than pre-made, yet so simple to make. When it comes to frosting buttercream has often been held as the gold standard. But, personally I enjoy the ever-so-slightly-sour taste that comes from using cream cheese or sour cream in a homemade frosting recipe. This version of sour cream chocolate frosting has that but is also anchored by a rich chocolate flavor that comes from both cocoa powder and melted chocolate in the mix.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Toasted Almond Ice Cream Sundae

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We were the family that always brought pool snacks from home, so while my friends lined up at the snack bar every afternoon at our town’s community pool, I was left brown-bagging it. The sole exception to the rule was the ice cream truck.
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Proof

Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking

These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Cheater’s Pastry Cream

This genius method for quick and easy pastry cream comes from cookbook author Vallery Lomas, the winner of The Great American Baking Show. Lomas’s recipe calls for just four ingredients: cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. There’s no hand-whisking or finicky tempering involved, and the ingredients don’t even have to come to room temperature. Use this no-cook pastry cream to fill a seasonal fruit tart, cream puffs, or Boston cream pie. Layer it into this towering Crepe Cake, or simply serve it with fresh fruit for dipping!
RECIPES
CNN

Get an exclusive 20% off dorm essentials at Dormify right now

Whether you’re soaking up the last few weeks of summer or looking forward to the school year routine, it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. Checking off your list of school must-haves can be overwhelming — thankfully, Dormify offers everything high school and college students need to decorate their rooms with personality and make their new living space feel like home.
SHOPPING
CNN

The best patio and outdoor string lights, according to experts

We all want our outdoor spaces — whether it’s an adorable city balcony or a sprawling suburban yard — to feel cozy, warm and inviting, like an extension of our homes. Aside from adding some fresh outdoor furniture, if you really want to upgrade your al fresco space, you need to focus on lighting… in other words, planning for once the sun sets! Enter: String lights.
HOME & GARDEN
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Ways to Use Protein Powder That Go Beyond Smoothies

The post-workout protein smoothie is so ubiquitous that many gyms have built-in smoothie bars (and you might have a blender at home just for the occasion). And for good reason: Protein is an essential part of a well-balanced diet, and smoothies can be tasty, quick fuel whether they're part of a fitness regimen or not.
RECIPES
CNN

What is hydroxyapatite toothpaste? Dentists explain the benefits of the oral care ingredient

Fluoride has been the standard ingredient in anti-cavity toothpaste, but modern oral care brands are bringing attention to a science-backed alternative: Hydroxyapatite. Remineralizing and enamel-repairing, hydroxyapatite has over four decades of research and dental care applications to back it up. Learn more about this dentist-approved ingredient and find the best hydroxyapatite toothpastes.
SKIN CARE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy