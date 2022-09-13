ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

E! News

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys

Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Blossoms In Floral Mini Skirt & Strappy Sandals With Mother Melinda Gates at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Phoebe Gates continued her sensational style streak while attending the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has pulled out all the stops for her looks during New York Fashion Week. This time, Phoebe was joined by a special guest — her mother Melinda Gates. The duo looked stylish for the high fashion affair, arriving together in color-coordinated ensembles. Phoebe wore a floral-printed outfit that consisted of a sharp blazer jacket, which she paired with a strapless bralette and matching mini skirt. For glam, the 19-year-old Stanford University...
WWD

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in 3D Floral Valentino Minidress to Celebrate the Pink PP Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue During NYFW

Nina Dobrev helped Valentino celebrate the brand’s Pink PP fall 2022 collection with a lunch on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York on Thursday. Dobrev, who was the cohost for the event, was dressed by the brand in head-to-toe pink. Her look included a floral-appliquéd minidress with a matching bolero jacket, pink tights and strappy pink platform heels. Her signature accessory was a small pink bag. More from WWDLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Dobrev went for a natural makeup look with...
People

Reese Witherspoon Dazzles in Midnight Blue Sequins and 210+ Carats of Tiffany & Co. Jewels at the Emmys

Reese Witherspoon shared a behind-the-scenes look at her getting-ready routine for the big show Reese Witherspoon was feeling blue for her big night at the Emmys. The Morning Show star donned a fully sequin black-and-blue Armani Privé gown for this year's award show. To complete the look, she chose Tiffany & Co. jewels — consisting of a platinum necklace set with 160 carats of aquamarines, 49 carats of blue zircons, and nearly two carats of diamonds, plus diamond earrings and a monster aquamarine ring. Subtle blue shadow pulled...
Footwear News

Martha Stewart Walks The Runway In Simply Chic White Ensemble & Platform Pumps At NYFW

Martha Stewart made an unexpected appearance walking the runway at the Dennis Basso fashion show. The television personality arrived in an all-white look for the NYFW event at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12. Stewart’s v-neck flowing top was mostly covered by a white floral lace cardigan featuring a curved cuff design which was made by Basso’s signature appliquéd lace. She paired the outfit with leather wedges that featured a cross pattern design. The brown platform shoes added a bit of color to the look. The focus was on her jewelry as Stewart wore two different pearl necklaces to the event. She...
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Elevates Backless Gown With Metallic Lock Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show

Nicole Richie was utterly chic for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts. Richie looked stunning in an outfit that was fitting for the high-fashion affair. The fashion designer and television personality was a vision in a white dress. The garment had a high mock neck and open back. To further accentuate the moment, Richie accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and a...
