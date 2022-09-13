Read full article on original website
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio look cozy in new pics as romance rumors swirl
It turns out Leonardo DiCapriocan date women over the age of 25. After weeks of speculation, the Oscar-winning actor fueled romance rumors with Gigi Hadid during a New York Fashion Week after-party. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, 47, and the 27-year-old model appeared to get cozy at...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends
Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11. The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif. The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be...
Brittany Snow and Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland Split After 2 Years of Marriage
Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland have split after two years of marriage. “After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” he began on Wednesday, September 13, via Instagram. “We have realized we need to take some […]
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Blossoms In Floral Mini Skirt & Strappy Sandals With Mother Melinda Gates at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Phoebe Gates continued her sensational style streak while attending the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has pulled out all the stops for her looks during New York Fashion Week. This time, Phoebe was joined by a special guest — her mother Melinda Gates. The duo looked stylish for the high fashion affair, arriving together in color-coordinated ensembles. Phoebe wore a floral-printed outfit that consisted of a sharp blazer jacket, which she paired with a strapless bralette and matching mini skirt. For glam, the 19-year-old Stanford University...
Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in 3D Floral Valentino Minidress to Celebrate the Pink PP Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue During NYFW
Nina Dobrev helped Valentino celebrate the brand’s Pink PP fall 2022 collection with a lunch on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York on Thursday. Dobrev, who was the cohost for the event, was dressed by the brand in head-to-toe pink. Her look included a floral-appliquéd minidress with a matching bolero jacket, pink tights and strappy pink platform heels. Her signature accessory was a small pink bag. More from WWDLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Dobrev went for a natural makeup look with...
Reese Witherspoon Dazzles in Midnight Blue Sequins and 210+ Carats of Tiffany & Co. Jewels at the Emmys
Reese Witherspoon shared a behind-the-scenes look at her getting-ready routine for the big show Reese Witherspoon was feeling blue for her big night at the Emmys. The Morning Show star donned a fully sequin black-and-blue Armani Privé gown for this year's award show. To complete the look, she chose Tiffany & Co. jewels — consisting of a platinum necklace set with 160 carats of aquamarines, 49 carats of blue zircons, and nearly two carats of diamonds, plus diamond earrings and a monster aquamarine ring. Subtle blue shadow pulled...
Martha Stewart Walks The Runway In Simply Chic White Ensemble & Platform Pumps At NYFW
Martha Stewart made an unexpected appearance walking the runway at the Dennis Basso fashion show. The television personality arrived in an all-white look for the NYFW event at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12. Stewart’s v-neck flowing top was mostly covered by a white floral lace cardigan featuring a curved cuff design which was made by Basso’s signature appliquéd lace. She paired the outfit with leather wedges that featured a cross pattern design. The brown platform shoes added a bit of color to the look. The focus was on her jewelry as Stewart wore two different pearl necklaces to the event. She...
Nicole Richie Elevates Backless Gown With Metallic Lock Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
Nicole Richie was utterly chic for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts. Richie looked stunning in an outfit that was fitting for the high-fashion affair. The fashion designer and television personality was a vision in a white dress. The garment had a high mock neck and open back. To further accentuate the moment, Richie accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and a...
