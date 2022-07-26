Florida investor may boost real estate holdings in KC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. “As housing costs have gone up and everybody knows that it’s getting harder and harder to have home ownership be attainable, what we seek to provide is a quality style housing option,” Brandon Brensing, VP of Development for the project’s developer, Ryan Companies, said.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO