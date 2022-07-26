ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Florida investor may boost real estate holdings in KC

Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

A Florida sovereign wealth fund is considering further investment in...

sbj.net

Springfield Business Journal

North Carolina company buys KC wealth management firm

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors acquired Frontier Wealth Management in Kansas City. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. Frontier adds $4 billion in assets to Captrust. The latter company has $100 billion in assets under management and another $850 billion in assets under advisement.
RALEIGH, NC
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 41,011-square-foot retail center in Kansas City

Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Inc. closed the sale of Michael’s & Office Depot, a 41,011-square-foot Target- and Home Depot-anchored center in Kansas City, Missouri. The asset sold for $5.15 million. Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

New housing in south KC

There is a proliferation of apartment construction throughout the metro area and south Kansas City is no different, especially around the Bannister Rd area. We start our semi-annual update with this newspaper’s hometown. Martin City. Forest Ridge Villas – Within a couple of months, Forest Ridge Villas located on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Your Kansas City antique store finds may contain a health threat

In its continuing series "Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Proposed apartment complex sparks conflict in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. “As housing costs have gone up and everybody knows that it’s getting harder and harder to have home ownership be attainable, what we seek to provide is a quality style housing option,” Brandon Brensing, VP of Development for the project’s developer, Ryan Companies, said.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Section of US 40 Highway closed in Independence due to drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police have shut down a section of U.S. Highway 40 due to a drive-by shooting. The police department stated the shooting began in the area of 10800 East U.S. 40 Highway and continued westbound from a vehicle. Officers stated eastbound and westbound 40 Highway...
fox4kc.com

Neighbors pay it forward to friendly lawn mower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man uses his lawnmower to give back to the neighbors and the neighborhood where he grew up near 71st Street and Cleveland Avenue. “I just want him to know that we appreciate him,” Madia Brown, who lives next door to Michael Pott’s father, said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Sheriff’s office chosen for CCW audit by FBI

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was one of several sheriff’s departments chosen for an audit by the FBI of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits. But the FBI is getting major pushback on the audit of CCW information from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who says allowing federal agents from the FBI to have access to records of Missourians who have a permit to carry a concealed weapon “violates Missouri law and infringes on our Second Amendment rights.”
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Deadly disease for rabbits shows up in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local nonprofit organization is warning rabbit owners about a disease that has shown up in Kansas for the first time. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus Type 2 (RHDV2) was found in a pet rabbit in Leavenworth County earlier this month. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) says the disease is highly contagious and is fatal to rabbits.
WICHITA, KS

