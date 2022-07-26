Florida investor may boost real estate holdings in KC

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors acquired Frontier Wealth Management in Kansas City. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. Frontier adds $4 billion in assets to Captrust. The latter company has $100 billion in assets under management and another $850 billion in assets under advisement.
Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Inc. closed the sale of Michael’s & Office Depot, a 41,011-square-foot Target- and Home Depot-anchored center in Kansas City, Missouri. The asset sold for $5.15 million. Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time to check your tickets to see if you’re America’s next multi-millionaire as the numbers have been drawn for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot with a cash value of $487.9 million, the nation’s third largest. A new set of winning numbers...
There is a proliferation of apartment construction throughout the metro area and south Kansas City is no different, especially around the Bannister Rd area. We start our semi-annual update with this newspaper’s hometown. Martin City. Forest Ridge Villas – Within a couple of months, Forest Ridge Villas located on...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The founder of Raising Cane’s is hoping to hit the jackpot with his thousands of employees. Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of the fast food restaurant tweeted a video buying the tickets saying “Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think. Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 Raising Cane’s crew.”
The first stadium built specifically for professional women’s soccer in the country — and perhaps the world — could see construction kick off in October, continuing the revitalization of Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront. Last Tuesday, local officials fleshed out details on the Kansas City Current’s $118...
In its continuing series "Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. “As housing costs have gone up and everybody knows that it’s getting harder and harder to have home ownership be attainable, what we seek to provide is a quality style housing option,” Brandon Brensing, VP of Development for the project’s developer, Ryan Companies, said.
After 11 years, Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler is vacating her congressional seat to run for the U.S. Senate. The absence of an incumbent in Missouri’s 4th congressional district has attracted no fewer than seven GOP candidates in what political forecasters consider a safe Republican seat. The district takes in...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police have shut down a section of U.S. Highway 40 due to a drive-by shooting. The police department stated the shooting began in the area of 10800 East U.S. 40 Highway and continued westbound from a vehicle. Officers stated eastbound and westbound 40 Highway...
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Jackson County voters will decide whether to increase funding to a program that helps children in need. Members of the Jackson County Legislature approved a plan to put an initiative doubling a sales tax on the November ballot. Currently, 1/8 of a cent from...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leonard Serrato and his fiancé said they spent the night at a Kansas City motel to get some rest along their journey from Indiana to their new home and life in Oregon. When his fiancé woke up to check on their U-Haul with all...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man uses his lawnmower to give back to the neighbors and the neighborhood where he grew up near 71st Street and Cleveland Avenue. “I just want him to know that we appreciate him,” Madia Brown, who lives next door to Michael Pott’s father, said.
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was one of several sheriff’s departments chosen for an audit by the FBI of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits. But the FBI is getting major pushback on the audit of CCW information from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who says allowing federal agents from the FBI to have access to records of Missourians who have a permit to carry a concealed weapon “violates Missouri law and infringes on our Second Amendment rights.”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local nonprofit organization is warning rabbit owners about a disease that has shown up in Kansas for the first time. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus Type 2 (RHDV2) was found in a pet rabbit in Leavenworth County earlier this month. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) says the disease is highly contagious and is fatal to rabbits.
