ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Robb Elementary principal placed on leave by Uvalde schools

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SU4BP_0gtG37BW00

Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday, her attorney told CNN.

A reason for her paid suspension has not been given.

Her suspension comes after a gunman opened fire at the Uvalde, Texas, school killing 19 students and two teachers.

Gutierrez became principal of the elementary school in 2021. She was previously a fourth-grade teacher and assistant principal there.

In an analysis of the shooting, officials said Gutierrez had difficulty issuing a lockdown as shots were being fired due to a “bad Wi-Fi signal.” The report said she did not attempt to initiate a lockdown by phone.

The report said Gutierrez also acknowledged that she knew that the door the gunman entered had issues. Officials found that the door did not lock properly, allowing the gunman to enter the school.

Families of the victims continue to demand accountability from officials.

"The principal needs to be gone, all of the school board needs to be gone because as you see, they don't care... oh, and the officers because, obviously, they're cowards,” Brett Cross, relative of Uziyah Garcia who died in the massacre, told CNN. "You failed our children, you failed our children. You knew that the Wi-Fi signal was bad and you didn't do anything about it. You knew the doors were bad; you didn't do anything about it.”

Report a typo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#The Elementary School#Robb#Highschool#Cnn#The School Board
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy