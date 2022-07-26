ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bron Studios, Falcon’s Beyond Pact for Immersive Experiences and Content Development

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gf77d_0gtG2m8900

Click here to read the full article.

Bron Studios has teamed with Florida’s Falcon’s Beyond production entity to develop location-based entertainment, animated properties and TV series based on both companies’ IP and content assets.

Bron Studios will work with Falcon’s Beyond to pursue location-based and immersive experiences tied to movie properties such as “House of Gucci,” “Joker,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” ‘Greyhound” and “The Survivor.” Falcon’s Beyond aims to develop original content and animated properties with help from Bron Studios. Based in Orlando, Falcon’s Beyond is known for building out massive live entertainment installations for theme parks, hotels and festivals.

The agreement was unveiled Tuesday by Bron Studios CEO Aaron Gilbert and Falcon’s Beyond chief Cecil Magpuri .

“We’re committing our IP to create and co-create with Bron properties that can be activated in multiple lanes so that it reaches people simultaneously,” Magpuri said.

Falcon’s Beyond is the midst of a transaction to become a NASDAQ-listed public company through a merger with special purpose acquisition vehicle FAST II. That deal is expected to be completed by first quarter of 2023. If so, the new entity will be Falcon’s Beyond Global and trade under ticker symbol FBYD.

Last year, Falcon’s Beyond merged with Katmandu Group, which runs hotels and resorts around the world. Falcon’s Beyond’s “The Hidden Realms of Katmandu” animated property is poised for a big showcase within the new Katmandu Park Punta Cana theme park set to open this year in the Dominican Republic. The characters and setting debuted in 2007 at Katmandu Park in Mallorca, Spain.

Another priority for the partners is a content plan for “Gossamer,” an animated YA series that Bron is producing using the Unreal Engine technology created by Epic Games that has become the talk of the visual effects and animation sectors. Bron invested in Epic Games, home to the hugely popular “Fortnite” gaming metaverse, in 2018. The deal with Falcon’s Beyond is designed to further Bron’s growth as a next-generation content studio.

“Everything we’re developing we want to develop and monetize in as many ways as we can,” Gilbert told Variety . “Everything we’re doing is with an eye toward growing branded properties for the long-term: TV, film, Web3, physical location.”

Gilbert and Magpuri noted that speed to market is vital when it comes to breaking a new property by making it ubiquitous across TV, digital, gaming, animation, streaming et al. It’s a new way of working that demands new expertise. “Katmandu” will also soon become a trading card game, a mobile game app and a game on the kid-friendly gaming social media platform Roblox. The partners note that Falcon’s Beyond is taking the opposite of the usual route for breaking a new children’s property. Instead of launching with a movie or TV show, the starting point is characters know to millions of tourists from theme park exposure.

Falcon’s Beyond was formed in 2000 by Magpuri and has specialized in large scale installations for entertainment and hospitality clients, such as the design work on areas for Chinese water park Atlantis Sanya; a 1.5 million-square foot installation for IMG World of Adventure in Dubai featuring Marvel and Cartoon Network brands; and an immersive experience for Lionsgate’s Motiongate bringing the “The Hunger Games” franchise to life.

Vancouver-based Bron has a growing profile in the creative community through its content investments in Hollywood and beyond. Gilbert and Magpuri connected in part because both realized that they’d made the decision as entrepreneurs to become business partners with their wives. Brenda Gilbert serves as president of Bron; Marty Magpuri is a Falcon’s Beyond board member and former chief financial officer for its creative group.

Magpuri noted the importance of the Unreal Engine content-creation system to making it possible for Bron and Falcon’s Beyond to connect with each other on a common platform that allows numerous animators, vfx artists and others to work on a single piece of content at the same time. This architecture allows Falcon’s Beyond designers to craft theme park rides where the guests control the outcomes.

“There’s a language for us to talk to each other,” Magpuri said. “Using this incredible technology allows us to integrate well using such a powerful tool.”

(Pictured: “Katmandu”)

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Newen Studios Takes Majority Stake in ‘All That Breathes’ Producer Rise Films – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. STAKE Newen Studios, the Paris-headquartered production and distribution group, has taken a majority stake in London-based production house, Rise Films, the outfit behind “All That Breathes,” which won the top documentary prizes at Sundance and Cannes this year. The move is part of Newen’s premium documentary ambitions and U.K. expansion plans. Founded in 2006 by Teddy Leifer, Rise’s credits also include Emmy winners “The Invisible War” and “The Interruptors” and Oscar “Icarus.” The company is debuting in factual drama with “Thank You & Goodbye,” about the phone-hacking scandal that rocked Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, a...
MOVIES
Variety

Jeff Wachtel Launches Future Shack Entertainment, Pacts With Roku, Blink49 Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. TV industry veteran Jeff Wachtel has raised financing and assembled a small team to launch Future Shack Entertainment, a production banner focused on developing TV for global markets. Wachtel has pacted with former NBCUniversal executive Sam Michaels and Yusik Choi, formerly managing director at Rothschild & Co. and an investment banker at Credit Suisse, to launch the banner with significant financing from private equity funds. Future Shack has also set a partnership with Blink49 Studios, the Endeavor Content-backed banner launched last year by Entertainment One and Alliance Atlantis alum John Moryaniss. Future Shack also has...
BUSINESS
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Variety

Giant LED Screen Falls and Injures Two Dancers at Concert for Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains embedded video that may be disturbing to some readers. A series of concerts by Hong Kong boy band Mirror has been called off after a serious accident on Thursday night in which two performers were injured after they were hit by a giant LED video screen that fell from the ceiling. The shocking incident (below) was caught on video, and the footage has gone viral. The two injured performers were dancers for the 12-piece boy band Mirror, who were taking part in a concert series called “MIRROR.WEARE” at the Coliseum, a frequent...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Top Chef’ Contestant and Restaurateur Howard Kleinberg Dies at 46

Howard Kleinberg, a Miami restaurateur who also competed in Season 3 of “Top Chef,” died of a heart attack over the weekend of July 23. He was 46. Kleinberg’s mother Susan confirmed his death to the Miami Herald, saying, “I am just finding out how many lives he touched. He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking.”
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Development#Ip#Nasdaq#Fbyd#Katmandu Group
Variety

Chris Rock Says ‘I Am Not a Victim’ After Will Smith Slap: ‘I Shook That S— Off’

Click here to read the full article. In his most direct response yet, Chris Rock addressed the now-infamous Will Smith slap during a recent comedy show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. (via Us Weekly). The comedian is currently touring the country alongside Kevin Hart. Rock said he is not a victim, but joked that it hurt getting slapped by Smith on the Oscar stage. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said, later adding, “I’m not a victim. Yeah, that shit hurt, motherfucker. But I shook that shit off and went to work...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Uncoupled’ Is a Surprisingly Sour Neil Patrick Harris Breakup Story: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Darren Star has, in recent years, had a Netflix success with “Emily in Paris” — a show that, depending on your vantage point, is either a death knell for TV comedy or a sunnily surface-level jaunt whose idle pleasures are just that. Star, the creator of “Sex and the City” and “Melrose Place,” has a gift for skating the viewer across smoothly luxurious settings. Which may be the problem, or one of them, with his latest series for Netflix, which he created with Jeffrey Richman. “Uncoupled” features Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, an...
TV SERIES
Variety

Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Set and Acted Like an ‘Utter Buffoon,’ Says Cristin Milioti

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump “crashed the set” of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and acted like “a complete and utter buffoon,” according to cast member Cristin Milioti. The “Palm Springs” and “Made for Love” actor told The Independent that Trump decided to show up on set during a night shoot when the production was filming outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Milioti starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” as Teresa Petrillo, the first wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor’s big scene in the film is when Teresa...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Variety

Chris Cuomo Will Join NewsNation in Return to TV News

After a long and much-publicized interruption, Chris Cuomo wants to get after it again. Cuomo, who made that phrase the mission statement for his 9 p.m. program on CNN, is taking his bulldog demeanor and lean-in anchoring style to NewsNation, the still-nascent news outlet backed by large station owner Nexstar Media, which has in recent months made a series of acquisitions aimed at bolstering its presence in the media sector. Cuomo will join the NewsNation primetime lineup in the fall.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Scott Free Productions Promotes Three, Hires One In Film Division

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free Productions has promoted Vera Meyer, Sam Roston and Rebecca Feuer and hired Avital Siegel to the company’s film division. The changes come at a busy time for the company as its founder, Ridley Scott, wraps production on his Napoleon film for Apple and the team preps an impressive slate of upcoming projects.
MOVIES
Variety

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Teaser Arrives Online: Watch the Intense First Footage

Click here to read the full article. The official teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has arrived online after debuting exclusively in movie theaters last weekend attached to screenings of Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” Universal Pictures has uploaded the brief teaser to platforms such as YouTube and Twitter, but the clip is only playing on a continuous live-stream loop for now. “Oppenheimer” stars longtime Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Manhattan Project and the “father of the atomic bomb.” Nolan has assembled an all-star cast for “Oppenheimer.” Joining Murphy are Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr.,Matt...
MOVIES
Variety

Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
TV SERIES
Variety

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Return for ‘American Idol’ Season 6 on ABC

Click here to read the full article. “American Idol” is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host. The competition series will air in Spring 2023. Remote auditions will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the series’ “Idol Across America.” The live virtual audition tour will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and offers potential contestants the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round. Auditions will...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde:’ Netflix Releases New Stills

Netflix has released new stills of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The movie, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, will world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. The film reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements. The supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.
MOVIES
Variety

Tommy Chong Jokes About Reuniting With ‘That ‘70s Show’ Cast for Netflix Spinoff ‘That ‘90s Show’: ‘I Like the Paycheck’

Tommy Chong says reuniting with the “That ’70s Show” cast for the upcoming “That ’90s Show” reboot felt like no time had passed. Chong reprises his role as Leo in the Netflix series, which also sees the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman. “The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door and it was her, it could have been yesterday,” Chong tells me.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

73K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy