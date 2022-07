Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash between a semi-truck and a sedan in Owatonna sent a motorist to the hospital late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says the semi and sedan were both traveling south on Interstate 35 when they collided near the 26th St. exit, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch on the right-hand side shortly before 11 a.m. The sedan driver was identified as 60-year-old Michael White of Medford. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO