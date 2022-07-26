Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls under investigation

Madison firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest edge of Madison early Tuesday afternoon after a driver reported seeing smoke coming out of the roof. The Madison Fire Department sent two engines and an aerial to the Bill Hyland home at 505 S. Highland Ave.
Madison’s new police officer, Frank Mottl, knew from the time he was in high school that he wanted to be either a police officer or a firefighter. In his home state of Washington, opportunity – and a friend – helped him to decide. When he was a senior, a friend suggested he become a volunteer firefighter. He did, which directed his early career.
Lake County commissioners have a short agenda for the meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse. In addition to conducting routine business and approving two utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy, the commission will continue crafting a budget for fiscal year 2023. The commission will hear the budget request from the Lake County auditor for her office and elections, prior to considering projected revenues and continuing the budget discussion.
Not all family gatherings are created equal. Wednesday night was celebratory as the family and friends of Clay Misar gathered for a Make-A-Wish reveal party. The Oldham teen was getting the observatory of his dreams.
Dorothy May (Bjornson) Bahr, age 85, of Madison, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Madison Regional Health System. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Bahr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Gov. Kristi Noem, wearing boots and jeans, brought her unique blend of hometown bonhomie and political campaigning to the Heartland Summer Conference at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Tuesday morning. “Russ doesn’t just invite you,” she said of Heartland CEO Russell Olson following his introduction, “he texts you every day...
Kate Connor is a three-sport athlete at Howard High School. The Tiger senior plays volleyball, basketball and is a member of the trap team. While she enjoys all three sports, it’s the game of basketball that she calls her favorite. A big reason why Connor gave basketball a try was due to her older sister Abby, picking up the game of basketball when she was in fourth grade.
