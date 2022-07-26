Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls under investigation

Lake County commissioners have a short agenda for the meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse. In addition to conducting routine business and approving two utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy, the commission will continue crafting a budget for fiscal year 2023. The commission will hear the budget request from the Lake County auditor for her office and elections, prior to considering projected revenues and continuing the budget discussion.

