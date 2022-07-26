ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review - Masters of War

By Jake Dekker
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premise of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a bit unusual, but it sets the stage for a 100-hour epic through a fascinating world with strong characters and rewarding combat. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may stumble from time to time, particularly in its dialogue, but its ambitious premise pays off with a heartfelt...

www.gamespot.com

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Essential Free Games For August 2022 Revealed

Following yet another leak, PlayStation has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential free games lineup for August 2022. The next batch of PS Plus games includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners will be able to play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers starting August 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Yasunori Mitsuda
Person
Tetsuya Takahashi
Polygon

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, beginning in August

A whole host of Yakuza games, including the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the most recent and highly acclaimed Yakuza: Like A Dragon are on the way to PlayStation Plus. The series will be gradually released for free for PS Plus subscribers, allowing players who have missed out on the JRPG series to sink their teeth into the bizarre, compelling, and highly criminal world of the Yakuza series.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best Fallout Games Ranked (From Best to Worst)

Fallout Games have been around for a while now. Starting from the classic top-down RPG genre and coming to modern first-person open-world games, it has come a long way since its first release. For many Fallout fans, ranking these games might be a bit difficult. Sure, they can instantly answer...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC: How to get Awegite

While the title of the series may make it seem pretty straightforward, there's actually much more to the Monster Hunting games than just hunting monsters. These are hunting RPGs, and the act of tackling some of the most massive, aggressive, and awe-inspiring beasts ever seen are certainly the core, but the things between the hunts are just as important. It's between hunts where you can craft new items to upgrade your hunter in meaningful ways so that you're able to actually stand a chance against the next bigger and badder monster.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mugen no Sakura 2

Sign In to follow. Follow Mugen no Sakura 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
COMICS
#Game Design#Masters Of War#Game Feel#Video Game#Ferronis#Aionios
ComicBook

Xenoblade Chronicles 4 Seemingly Teased by Director

It sounds like a fourth (or technically fifth) game in Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles series could end up coming about at some point in the future. At this point in time, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is the third entry in the core franchise, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch at the end of this week. And while that game will surely keep fans busy for quite some time, one of the main leads behind XC3 has indicated that the series should only continue.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Annapurna Showcase's Biggest Announcements And Games

Annapurna Interactive is becoming known for publishing unique games off the beaten path, like the recently released Stray that has quickly gained mainstream attention as the cat game. It's in that environment that the studio released its latest Annapurna Showcase, debuting a number of new games and sharing more details and release dates on announced titles. Here's everything we saw during the showcase, including a handful of games and demos that are out now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ubisoft's Fighting Game Brawlhalla Adds Assassin's Creed Heroes Ezio And Eivor

Ubisoft's free-to-play fighting game, Brawlhalla, is adding two popular characters from the publisher's Assassin's Creed series. Ezio and Eivor, some of the oldest and newest heroes from Ubisoft's stealthy-stabby series, are now available in Brawlhalla as part of the game's latest Epic Crossover event. Brawlhalla players can buy Ezio for...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tokyo Jungle feels like a roguelike invented by someone who never heard of roguelikes

Some games have a concept so good that the execution doesn’t really matter. Tokyo Jungle is about animals — exotic zoo animals, household pets, farm stock, and forest wildlife — fighting for survival and dominance in an overgrown, post-apocalyptic Tokyo, long after the complete disappearance of humankind. That is one of the greatest gaming elevator pitches of the 21st century, no question.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

THIRSTY SUITORS | Gameplay Overview

The team at Outerloop Games talks about what to expect in Thirsty Suitors, coming soon to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Steam. PC demo available now.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

One of Xbox’s only fall console exclusives, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, just got delayed

Fatshark and Level Infinite announced the delay of the cooperative sci-fi shooter Warhammer 40K: Darktide. While it does have a new November 30 release date for PC, no new launch day for the Xbox Series X/S version was shared. As a result, Xbox may have just lost an important console exclusive during a year with a nearly barren Xbox Series X/S exclusive lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Looking Dire For The Star Wars: KOTOR Remake

There are few franchises out there as celebrated and beloved as "Star Wars." This is in large part due to its far-reaching influence on the sci-fi genre, as well as the many different kinds of entertainment mediums that it has been represented in. Among the best examples of the latter is "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," a Bioware-developed RPG released in 2003. The critically acclaimed title featres a created Jedi character who battles with Darth Malak, a Sith Lord waging war on the Galactic Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fan-Made Bully Remake Makes Lack Of An Official One Even More Painful

One group of fans has decided to take the matter of a Bully remake into their own hands, imagining what Rockstar's school-based, open-world adventure might look were it to be remade today. The answer is, unsurprisingly, great. Using Unreal Engine 5, YouTube channel TeaserPlay has crafted a showcase of what...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Goat Simulator 3 Pre Udder Trailer

There’s nowhere to hide - Pilgor has you in her sights. Goat Simulator 3 launches on November 17th. Pre-order your digital copy on Xbox Series X|S now.
VIDEO GAMES

