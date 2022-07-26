School safety is a top priority

LAWRENCEVILLE - Mike Dotti, Executive Director, updated the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority Board of Directors on ongoing projects. “On June 27, 202, I participated in a Food and Nutrition Security Roundtable. Tom Barkin President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and his colleague, Renee Haltom, did a fact-finding tour of our region with the intent to learn more about our status with Nutrition and Food Security. This roundtable discussion included other representation from Virginia Community Capital, 4P Foods, Virginia Federation of Food Banks, Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing, LLC. Browntown Farms, Virginia Dept. of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, Virginia Food Access Investment Fund and Ms. Alfreda Reynolds. They were informed of the Agricultures Task Force created by the IDA Board of Directors 4 years ago. We explained our efforts for Agri-Tourism, and the many alternatives to traditional tobacco farming we are working on, including Controlled Environmental Agriculture, Organic Farming and Produce shipping and distribution. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds pointed out that all our public school students receive free lunch along with other accommodations. We discussed lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables. I spent a lot of time updating them on the Organic Agriculture Project and on some of the projects of the IDA, Towns and County along with some of our intended projects. Our region has struggled with nutrition and food security and Mr. Barkin was very interested in the plans of the Economic Development team. Members of the Agricultural Task Force were on the panel including Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds and Herb Brown. Lawrenceville hosted the event at the former Southern States Building. Everette Gibson and Kim Martin worked on Sunday to get the room set up.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO