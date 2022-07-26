ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

School safety is a top priority

By Sylvia Allen Editor
Brunswicktimes Gazette
 2 days ago

LAWRENCEVILLE – The headlines for the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas and widespread gun violence have dominated the news recently. Sheriff Brian Roberts said the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has a plan in place to deal with the response to active shooters that was originally put in place in April...

Brunswicktimes Gazette

Your Health, Your Community

In our last article, we shared a personal story from Lawrenceville’s Associate Chief of Police, Tasha Brown. She explained that knowing her family health history impacted her life in a major way. Officer Brown also encouraged readers to share their personal health history with relatives, because you never know who may be going through similar health issues as you. This inspired Tamica Williams, Board Member of Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) and resident of Meredithville, Virginia to share her story about family health history.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
NBC12

2022 school start dates for Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it may feel like summer has just begun, the time for students to head back to the classroom is quickly approaching. Here’s when local public school divisions in your area are starting the 2022 school year. Monday, July 25. City of Hopewell. Monday, Aug....
RICHMOND, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Original Curiosity Camp planned

Highway, Alberta, Virginia. Exhibits will be housed on the first floor and two guest rooms on the second floor. During the academic school year, programs including museum visits, after-school enrichment, workshops, and birthday parties will follow a new theme each month. There will be summer camps and summer enrichment programs in the summer. There is always a make & take activity for each child. Space will be limited to 30 per hour to allow each participant a meaningful learning experience. Reservations are necessary before coming to the museum.
ALBERTA, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Henry Denton Rice

Henry Denton Rice, the son of the late Walter Rice, Sr. and Ida Perry Rice was born on July 3, 1930, in Brunswick County, Virginia. He departed this life on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at VCU Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Virginia. Funeral services were held on Monday, June...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Free ambulance service MedFlight forced to reduce hours due to Virginia pilot shortage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pilot shortage is forcing Chesterfield to cut back hours on MedFlight, a free air ambulance service for patients. Virginia State Police (VSP) recently announced operational changes to their MedFlight program due to a lack of pilots. Instead of operating for 24 hours, they will operate 16 hours day from 8 a.m. to midnight. The temporary hour change took effect Sunday, July 24.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

AeroFarms Announces Expansion of Virginia Operations

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced that AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and world leader in indoor vertical farming, will create 66 additional jobs and increase production of freshly grown leafy greens as part of a major operational expansion of its new vertical farm in Pittsylvania County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Home foreclosures, evictions on the rise in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As inflation soars, home foreclosures and evictions are also on the rise. Many people are trying to make ends meet through this stressful financial climate. Volunteers with HOME, which stands for “Housing Opportunities Made Equal,” answered questions regarding home foreclosures in NBC12′s Call 12 Center Wednesday....
VIRGINIA STATE
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Family Bingo is back at Ebony VFD

Family Bingo is back at the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department starting Saturday, August 6, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. A pack of 15 games will be $ 10, six cards per sheet. Additional packs $ 5 each. There will be a $ 500 jackpot, 50/50 raffle and all games cash money. Hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, chips, drinks and baked goods will be for sale. Ages 7-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Ebony Volunteer Fire Department is located at 497 Robinson Ferry Road, Ebony, Virginia 23845.
EBONY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Local Home Depot helps restore Veteran Home

Through The Home Depot foundation, our South Hill Home Depot helped a local Veteran repair his home over the weekend. Home Depot Project Coordinator Laurie Beth Clark found a non-profit called Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Mid-Atlantic Chapter in Richmond and immediately things started to fall into place. “I was...
SOUTH HILL, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

News from the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority

LAWRENCEVILLE - Mike Dotti, Executive Director, updated the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority Board of Directors on ongoing projects. “On June 27, 202, I participated in a Food and Nutrition Security Roundtable. Tom Barkin President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and his colleague, Renee Haltom, did a fact-finding tour of our region with the intent to learn more about our status with Nutrition and Food Security. This roundtable discussion included other representation from Virginia Community Capital, 4P Foods, Virginia Federation of Food Banks, Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing, LLC. Browntown Farms, Virginia Dept. of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, Virginia Food Access Investment Fund and Ms. Alfreda Reynolds. They were informed of the Agricultures Task Force created by the IDA Board of Directors 4 years ago. We explained our efforts for Agri-Tourism, and the many alternatives to traditional tobacco farming we are working on, including Controlled Environmental Agriculture, Organic Farming and Produce shipping and distribution. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds pointed out that all our public school students receive free lunch along with other accommodations. We discussed lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables. I spent a lot of time updating them on the Organic Agriculture Project and on some of the projects of the IDA, Towns and County along with some of our intended projects. Our region has struggled with nutrition and food security and Mr. Barkin was very interested in the plans of the Economic Development team. Members of the Agricultural Task Force were on the panel including Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds and Herb Brown. Lawrenceville hosted the event at the former Southern States Building. Everette Gibson and Kim Martin worked on Sunday to get the room set up.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico considers new noise ordinance for daytime hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is poised to adopt new rules on daytime racket, in the first update to the county’s noise ordinance since 2014. At a work session on Tuesday, July 26, county officials presented the proposal to the board of supervisors, which would extend an existing ordinance limiting residential noise at night to cover daytime hours as well.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

Roanoke Rapids man wanted in gaming center heist

A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted in an armed robbery which occurred Friday at Klix Internet Cafe. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Kunta Shearin faces a count of armed robbery in the crime which occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the business off Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. The police...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

