ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

By NICOLE WINFIELD and PETER SMITH
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqe3P_0gtFt7rs00
APTOPIX Canada Pope Pope Francis waves faithfuls after meeting Indigenous peoples and members of the parish community of Sacred Heart in Edmonton, Canada, Monday, July 25, 2022. Pope Francis begins a "penitential" visit to Canada to beg forgiveness from survivors of the country's residential schools, where Catholic missionaries contributed to the "cultural genocide" of generations of Indigenous children by trying to stamp out their languages, cultures and traditions. Francis set to visit the cemetery at the former residential school in Maskwacis near Edmonton. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia)

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Pope Francis honored grandparents Tuesday as the roots of humanity, as reverberations echoed from his historic apology for the Catholic Church's role in severing generations of Indigenous family ties by participating in Canada's "catastrophic" residential school system.

Emotions were still raw in Commonwealth Stadium and a smaller nearby venue as some 50,000 people gathered for Francis’ first big Mass in Canada. They cheered as he arrived in a popemobile and looped around the track, stopping occasionally to kiss babies to the beat of Indigenous hand drums.

Phil Fontaine, former chief of the Assembly of First Nations and a residential school survivor, urged the crowd to forgive in remarks delivered before Francis arrived: “We will never achieve healing and reconciliation without forgiveness,” he said. “We will never forget, but we must forgive.”

Offering a negative review of Francis' apology was Murray Sinclair, the First Nations chairman of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, who welcomed the apology but said Tuesday that it didn’t go far enough in acknowledging the papacy’s own role in justifying European colonial expansion and the hierarchy's endorsement of Canada’s assimilation policy.

Francis didn't dwell on the apology or the church's fraught history during the Mass, which fell on the Feast of St. Anne, the grandmother of Jesus and a figure of particular veneration for Canadian Catholics. Due to knee problems, the 85-year-old pontiff celebrated the Mass from a seated position behind the altar.

In his homily, Francis urged young people to appreciate the wisdom and experience of their grandparents as fundamental to their very being, and to treasure those lessons to build a better future.

“Thanks to our grandparents, we received a caress from the history that preceded us: We learned that goodness, tender love and wisdom are the solid roots of humanity,” he said. “We are children because we are grandchildren.”

Francis has long lauded the role of grandmothers in passing the faith onto younger generations, citing his own experience with his grandmother, Rosa, while growing up in Buenos Aires, Argentina. For several months Francis has delivered weekly catechism lessons on the need to treasure grandparental wisdom and not discard them as part of today’s “culture of waste.”

Francis' message has great resonance in Canada, given the respect owed to Indigenous elders and the fact that families were torn apart by the church-enforced government policy of forcible assimilation.

More than 150,000 Native children in Canada were taken from their homes and made to attend government-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their families and culture. The aim was to Christianize and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.

In his first event in Canada, Francis on Monday blasted the residential schools as a “disastrous error” that did “catastrophic” harm. At the site of a former school in Maskwacis, he apologized for the “evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples” and vowed further investigation and steps to promote healing.

Among those in the crowd Tuesday was Lorna Lindley, a survivor of the Kamloops residential school in British Columbia, where the first presumed unmarked graves were discovered last year. She said she was there to honor her late parents, who were taken to a residential school at age 5 in a cattle truck.

“For myself it’s really heavy,” Lindley said. “It’s hard. No matter how many times you apologize, it doesn’t take away the hurt and pain.”

Sinclair, who is also a former senator, said Francis' apology “left a deep hole” by placing blame on individual members of the church and failing to acknowledging the church’s institutional role in the schools.

“It is important to underscore that the Church was not just an agent of the state, nor simply a participant in government policy, but was a lead co-author of the darkest chapters in the history of this land,” Sinclair said in a statement.

Sinclair cited church decrees and doctrines that led directly to “cultural genocide” of Indigenous peoples by underpinning colonial policy and the Doctrine of Discovery, a 19th-century international legal concept has been understood to justify colonial seizure of land and resources by European powers.

“In many instances, it was not just a collaboration, but an instigation,” Sinclair said.

Indigenous community leaders, for their part, urged Francis to make good on his pledge to continue the path of reconciliation with concrete action: turning over church records on Indigenous children who died at schools, funding therapeutic programs for survivors and facilitating investigations of those responsible for the abuses.

Francis “can’t just say sorry and walk away,” Chief Tony Alexis of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation said.

Francis’ ode to grandparents was to continue later Tuesday at one of North America’s most popular pilgrimage sites, Lac Ste. Anne, considered a place of healing where the faithful come and wade into the lake. Francis was to preside over a liturgy of the word service there and bless its waters.

Alberta health authorities recently issued a blue-green algae bloom advisory for the lake, however, warning visitors to avoid contact with the blooms and refrain from wading where they are visible.

Francis' has said his six-day visit, which also will take him to Quebec City and northern Iqaluit, Nunavut, is a "penitential pilgrimage" to atone for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. It fulfills a key recommendation of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which sought a papal apology to be delivered on Canadian soil.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Indigenous senator says Australia is now 'saturated' by welcome to country ceremonies - after donning traditional headdress for maiden speech slamming 'handouts' thrown at Aboriginals

New Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price has slammed welcome to country ceremonies for being token gestures and 'throwaway lines' - and backed Pauline Hanson after her walkout from the Senate on Wednesday. The One Nation leader stormed out as Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Indigenous comunity at the opening of...
SENATE
TheConversationCanada

I survived the Sixties Scoop. Here's why the Pope's apology isn't an apology at all

Pope Francis came this week to Maskwasic in central Alberta — where many Indigenous people, including survivors of residential schools and their descendants, had gathered — to deliver an expected apology in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action No. 58: We call upon the Pope to issue an apology to Survivors, their families, and communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools. I am the granddaughter of a residential school survivor. I am the daughter of a First...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
Washington Examiner

Canada rejects pope's apology for church's treatment of indigenous people

Canadian government officials are pushing for more action from Pope Francis after he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools for indigenous people. The two highest-ranking Canadian government officials were appreciative but also critical of Francis's response to the residential schools and pushed for an apology that went further in describing the abuse suffered at the schools, which in many cases were run by the Catholic Church.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Fontaine
Person
Murray Sinclair
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
The Guardian

‘The deepest silences’: what lies behind the Arctic’s Indigenous suicide crisis

Looking back on it now, I have to be careful about reconstructing or selecting memories in the light of all that transpired. In 1970, as part of my work for a research group within the Canadian Department of Indian and Northern Affairs, I moved to the Arctic and began learning the Inuit language, Inuktitut. My girlfriend, Christine, and I ended up living in a settlement named Sanikiluaq, located on the Belcher Islands, some 90 miles from the Hudson Bay coast of Arctic Quebec.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Canada#Indigenous Peoples#The Catholic Church#European#The Feast Of St Anne#Canadian
AFP

Pope celebrates mass at North America's oldest Catholic shrine

Pope Francis celebrated mass Thursday at the oldest Catholic shrine in North America, preaching reconciliation on the fourth day of a visit to Canada as he seeks to reset the Church's relationship with Indigenous people. Francis came to Canada to apologize for the Church's role in the abuse of Indigenous children in Catholic-run schools.
RELIGION
The Independent

Canadian government says Pope Francis apology over church abuses does not go far enough

The Canadian government said on Wednesday that Pope Francis’s apology to indegenous people in the country did not go far enough.The statement comes just days after the 85-year-old pontiff arrived in the indigenous community of Maskwacis, Alberta, on Monday, where he delivered a long-sought apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “residential school” system.An estimated 150,000 kids were separated from their families at the schools between 1883 and the 1970s.Indigenous children were brutally forced to assimilate in these schools and often became the subject of neglect and physical and sexual abuse.Catholic orders operated 66 of the 139 government-funded...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Argentina
CBS News

Indigenous elder moved to tears during pope's apology

An Indigenous elder and residential school survivor wiped tears away as she watched Pope Francis apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in running boarding schools where Indigenous children were abused and many died: "With my whole heart and soul, I really believe he is my pope."
RELIGION
International Business Times

Pope: Church Feels "burden Of Failure" Over Canada Indigenous Schools

Pope Francis on Thursday said the Catholic Church felt "the burden of failure" for its role in the running of government-backed residential schools that tried to wipe out indigenous cultures and where many children were abused. On the penultimate day of his week-long apology tour of Canada, Francis presided at...
RELIGION
AFP

'Overwhelming': Survivors reflect on pope's Indigenous abuse apology

Some seemed far away, others wept or applauded: a great wave of emotion swept through the crowd on Monday in western Canada's Maskwacis when the pope himself begged forgiveness for the "evil" done to Indigenous people. "I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples."
WORLD
Axios

Pope in headdress evokes strong reactions in Indigenous communities

Pope Francis' wearing of a traditional headdress during his historic apology in Canada this week for the abuse of generations of Indigenous children at Catholic-run Canadian residential schools is being criticized by some leaders in North America. Why it matters: The headdress, often referred to as a war bonnet, is...
RELIGION
AFP

'Rescind the doctrine': Indigenous protest as Pope tours Canada

Indigenous women briefly protested as Pope Francis celebrated mass during his visit to Canada on Thursday, demanding that he retract centuries-old Church doctrine that empowered Europeans to colonize non-Christian native lands. It referred to the Doctrine of Discovery, the 15th century papal edicts that legitimized the seizure of non-Christian lands and people.
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

Pope, Winding Up Canada Trip, Visits Historic Churches

Pope Francis on Thursday visits two of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in North America as he winds up a trip to Canada centred on his apology for the Catholic Church's role in the country's notorious residential schools. In the morning Francis presides at a Mass at the Basilica of...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Pope in Canada prays for healing for 'terrible' colonization

LAC SAINTE ANNE, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for healing Tuesday from the “terrible effects of colonization” as he led a pilgrimage to a Canadian lake that has been known to Native peoples for centuries as a sacred place of healing. The prayer service at Lac Sainte Anne in Alberta was one of the spiritual highlights of the pontiff’s six-day visit to Canada to atone for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools that forcibly assimilated the country’s Indigenous children into Christian society. On Monday he apologized for the “catastrophic” ways families were torn apart; the following...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Canada says pope’s apology to Indigenous not enough

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The Canadian government made clear Wednesday that Pope Francis’ apology to Indigenous peoples for abuses in the country’s church-run residential schools didn’t go far enough, suggesting that reconciliation over the fraught history is still very much a work in progress. The official...
SOCIETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy