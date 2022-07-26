ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Police: Boy threatened school shooting over Snapchat

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say a 12-year-old boy threatened a school shooting over the Snapchat social media app. Cape Coral police say the boy lives in North Port and sent the message from an address...

