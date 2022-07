(Bedford) -- State officials plan to reopen a beach at a Taylor County lake Thursday after confirming the presence of a brain-infecting amoeba. Officials with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wednesday confirmed that Naegleria fowleri in the lake. Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, ponds and canals. In extremely rare cases, it can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, a brain infection that may result when water containing the amoeba rushes up the nose and reaches the brain. State officials closed the beach earlier this month after a Missouri resident who swam in the lake died due to the infection.

