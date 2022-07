LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Friendly’s in Lansing has closed. According to 14850 dot com, a sign on the door of the chain restaurant on North Triphammer Road thanked its customers. It was the last surviving Friendly’s in the Ithaca area. The other two shut down in the last few years.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO