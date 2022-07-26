ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers WR Amari Rodgers slims down to 202 pounds to open training camp

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers said he cut 16 pounds during the offseason and is expecting to show up to the start of training camp at a slimmed-down 202 pounds.

“At the beginning of training this Off Season I weighed 218,” Rodgers tweeted Monday. “Today I’m at 202 and feeling better than ever. Trust the process and results will come.”

The Packers officially list Rodgers at 212 pounds. He weighed 211 pounds at the 2021 combine.

The weight loss is an effort by Rodgers to put a disappointing rookie season behind him and play faster and more explosively during the 2022 season.

“This offseason, I locked in on getting my body right,” Rodgers said in June. “I feel like I’m getting in that area where I was in college as far as where I want to be to move how I want to, and play receiver the way I should.”

Packers veterans officially report to training camp on Tuesday. The first practice is Wednesday. This summer is a big one for Rodgers, a third-round pick in 2021 who played sparingly on offense and struggled as a returner during his rookie season.

Receivers coach Jason Vrable said Rodgers is in “the best shape of his life.”

There are stories every summer of players losing weight and getting into great shape. It doesn’t always translate into on-field success. In a reworked receiver room, the Packers could use a big leap from a slimmed-down Rodgers in 2022.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
